A public servant and his daughter shocked residents of the entire community of Mwangaza, Hola Town in Tana River County, Kenya when they were caught red-handed having sexual intercourse which looked clearly consensual.

The incident reportedly happened early this week and was posted by KNA on Facebook which was subsequently published by TUKO.co.ke on Thursday, April 26.

According to the report, the man’s sister in-law who had paid them a visit incognito caught him lying in bed while his daughter was shamelessly sitting on his manhood and they both were passionately enjoying the sex.

The woman then screamed out of surprise and attracted the attention of neighbours before she subsequently fainted.

The incestuous culprits then quickly dressed themselves up and tried to resuscitate the woman who became victim of a shameful circumstance.

When she finally gained consciousness, she called her sister and mother of the delinquent girl who had gone to pay visit to her parents out of town to narrate the incident to her.

However, to her utter surprise, the girl’s mother scolded her that she should mind her own business.

She was reported to have said that she has always been aware of the situation, but chose to protect her marriage by keeping quiet, knowing how violent her husband can get.

Apparent out of anger, the woman asked her sister: “Why do you want to destroy my marriage?”

Meanwhile, neighbours expressed disgust at the incident, with one of them saying: “The fact that it is the girl who was found on top of her father is reason enough to believe the lass had consented to her father’s lust.”