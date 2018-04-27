Home > Filla >

Father and daughter caught having sex, mother says I'm aware


Abomination! Father and daughter caught red-handed having sex, mother says I'm aware

The man’s sister in-law who had paid them a visit incognito caught him lying in bed while his daughter was shamelessly sitting on his manhood and they both were passionately enjoying the sex.

  • Published:
Father and daughter caught having sex, mother says I'm aware play

Father and daughter caught having sex, mother says I'm aware
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A public servant and his daughter shocked residents of the entire community of Mwangaza, Hola Town in Tana River County, Kenya when they were caught red-handed having sexual intercourse which looked clearly consensual.

The incident reportedly happened early this week and was posted by KNA on Facebook which was subsequently published by TUKO.co.ke on Thursday, April 26.

According to the report, the man’s sister in-law who had paid them a visit incognito caught him lying in bed while his daughter was shamelessly sitting on his manhood and they both were passionately enjoying the sex.

The woman then screamed out of surprise and attracted the attention of neighbours before she subsequently fainted.

Father and daughter caught having sex, mother says I'm aware play

Father and daughter caught having sex, mother says I'm aware

 

READ MORE: “My husband slaughtered our three daughters” - Distressed lady

The incestuous culprits then quickly dressed themselves up and tried to resuscitate the woman who became victim of a shameful circumstance.

When she finally gained consciousness, she called her sister and mother of the delinquent girl who had gone to pay visit to her parents out of town to narrate the incident to her.

However, to her utter surprise, the girl’s mother scolded her that she should mind her own business.

She was reported to have said that she has always been aware of the situation, but chose to protect her marriage by keeping quiet, knowing how violent her husband can get.

Apparent out of anger, the woman asked her sister: “Why do you want to destroy my marriage?”

Meanwhile, neighbours expressed disgust at the incident, with one of them saying: “The fact that it is the girl who was found on top of her father is reason enough to believe the lass had consented to her father’s lust.”

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Unthinkable! Teacher defiles 3-year-old girl in classroom Unthinkable! Teacher defiles 3-year-old girl in classroom
In Central Region: 23-year-old JHS dropout impregnates four teenage girls In Central Region 23-year-old JHS dropout impregnates four teenage girls
Atrocity: “My husband slaughtered our three daughters” - Distressed lady Atrocity “My husband slaughtered our three daughters” - Distressed lady
Caution! Any man who sleeps with me dies, 7 are gone already, but I need sex- Lady Caution! Any man who sleeps with me dies, 7 are gone already, but I need sex- Lady
Health Alert: How using your arm as pillow when sleeping could land you in surgical room Health Alert How using your arm as pillow when sleeping could land you in surgical room
Video: Tears flow as sympathisers throng burial ceremony of 16-year-old cat Video Tears flow as sympathisers throng burial ceremony of 16-year-old cat

Recommended Videos

Pulse Filla: Lady dumps boyfriend for man older than her dad Pulse Filla Lady dumps boyfriend for man older than her dad
Last Respect: Tears flow as sympathisers throng burial ceremony of cat Last Respect Tears flow as sympathisers throng burial ceremony of cat
Pulse Filla: Muslim man pours acid on Christian woman's face for refusing him Pulse Filla Muslim man pours acid on Christian woman's face for refusing him



Top Articles

1 Video Government appointee flogged after being caught in bed with...bullet
2 Abomination Mother films her 3-year-old twin boys having sexbullet
3 In Central Region 23-year-old JHS dropout impregnates four teenage girlsbullet
4 Caution! Any man who sleeps with me dies, 7 are gone already, but...bullet
5 Busted Alleged Facebook scammer exposed for swindling other usersbullet
6 Strange Court frees robber to enable him bury his dead motherbullet
7 Video This 8-year-old boy's 'six packs' will marvel you, he...bullet
8 Video My 1 minute husband is now 'splitting' me in bed...bullet
9 Bumper Harvest This woman is making millions from the...bullet
10 For Rituals Man assaulted for allegedly stealing used...bullet

Related Articles

In Central Region 23-year-old JHS dropout impregnates four teenage girls
Atrocity “My husband slaughtered our three daughters” - Distressed lady
Caution! Any man who sleeps with me dies, 7 are gone already, but I need sex- Lady
Health Alert How using your arm as pillow when sleeping could land you in surgical room
Video Tears flow as sympathisers throng burial ceremony of 16-year-old cat
Abomination Mother films her 3-year-old twin boys having sex
Video My 1 minute husband is now 'splitting' me in bed after using Obinim sticker- Woman
Courage Boko Haram’s Sambisa forest becomes tourist center, will you visit?
Strange Court frees robber to enable him bury his dead mother
Busted Alleged Facebook scammer exposed for swindling other users

Top Videos

1 Testimony My husband is 'splitting' me in bed having used Obinim stickerbullet
2 Video Maggots ooze out of houseboy’s anus after sleeping with master’s...bullet
3 Video Lawmaker jumps out of police vehicle, flees into the bushbullet
4 Sex Doll First Sex doll brothel opens in Germanybullet
5 Video This man lets cars run over him, breaks nails with this teethbullet
6 Last Respect Tears flow as sympathisers throng burial ceremony...bullet
7 Video Pantless dancer from South Africa snatches wig off a...bullet
8 Hilarious Monkey snatches tourist's iPhone as she tries to...bullet
9 Video Man raised by wolves says life among humans is...bullet
10 Video Couple gives birth to 14th consecutive sonbullet

Filla

Boko Haram’s Sambisa forest becomes tourist center
Courage Boko Haram’s Sambisa forest becomes tourist center, will you visit?
Drug dealers nabbed with condoms filled with liquid cocaine
New Strategy Drug dealers nabbed with condoms filled with liquid cocaine
Woman throws party for husband and for giving her rival
Interesting Woman throws party for husband after he married a new wife
Lawmaker jumps out of police vehicle, flees into the bush
Video Lawmaker being conveyed to face charges jumps out of police vehicle, flees into the bush