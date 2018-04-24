Home > Filla >

Man impregnates daughter, says she raped him


Blame Game Man impregnates daughter, says she raped him while he was asleep

The man only identified as Taiwo Oyelabi from Community Road, Badore, Iba in Lagos state was reported to have been having the incestuous affair with his biological daughter since November, 2017 after he separated from her mother.

A 50-year-old man who was arrested on Monday, April 23 by Nigeria’s Lagos police for allegedly impregnating his 21-year-old daughter is now alleging that the victim had raped him.

The private security guard and his daughter’s sexual relationship raised suspicion of neighbours who often see him take the victim to his workplace.

While at the Lagos state police command, Taiwo Oyelabi ceased the opportunity to offer what he thought could be an explanation for the abominable act.

He was quoted as having told newsmen that: ”This is not ordinary. It is the work of the devil. But my daughter is also to blame because she raped me. She started by kissing me. The first time she did it, I was sleeping.

“I woke up and beat her and told her to stop it. I even took her to a white garment church for deliverance, where I was told to bring some things with which to prepare some spiritual bath for her to stop the act. I even went ahead to engage her in a nylon-making factory, yet she continued.

“We did it five times. By the time she realised she was pregnant, she was over three months gone and there was nothing we could do about it. Besides, I am not the only one she has slept with. She also has a boyfriend. I believe her boyfriend is responsible for the pregnancy.

“When I discovered she was pregnant, I tried to kill myself three times, but people stopped me.

“The first time, I tried to drink insecticide, but a neighbor stopped me. I later jumped into a well, but I was rescued alive. I wanted to take my life because this is not real. It was my landlord that reported me to the Police because I owe him”

Well, the veracity of Taiwo Oyelabi’s claim may not be relevant now, since for reasons known to him he chose not to report such a criminal act as rape perpetrated on him by his own daughter since November, 2017 until she got pregnant.

When he was arrested initially he was quoted as bluntly telling the police that: ”I gave birth to her. I am the one that got her pregnant”.

