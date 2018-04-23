Woman throws party for husband and for giving her rival

news

Photos of a woman who threw a big party for both her husband and his newly wedded wife is circulating on social media and creating frenzy among social media users.

In the amazing photos, the first wife did not only organise the feast for both her lover and the rival, but she also joyfully fed her rival.

Some people are speculating that either the woman herself had given the husband the green light to get an extra wife or she was left with no other alternative, but to show her support.

What is not clear is whether the show of love by the first wife was genuine or she was compelled to do so.

The photos are making the rounds with the inscription:

”The lady in red is an Iron lady kun san me ake nufi idan akace mace iron lady ce? Toh karshe kenan. Mijinta zai sake aure and she threw an entire event for him. Sources have said that he was in shock. Oga never esperret it.

“She even went ahead and fed the bride at the event. Gaskiya akwai mata yan aljanna. It must be hard knowing your husband the one you shared space with will be sharing your space with someone else but this iron lady put her big girl pants and supported him.

“I honestly don’t think I am that strong but then again bature yace you don’t know how strong you are until you are faced with a situation that brings out the strength in you.

“Allah ya baki abunda kike nema duniya da lahira. Amarya ke kuma ki dukufar da kanki ki mata biyayya kin shigo gidan ta your work is to make sure you respect her ku hada kai kuyi ibada. Allah ya baku zaman lafiya. Ameen

PS: I said I wouldn’t post unti it’s absolutely necessary. This is absolutely necessary.

“Question: Can you throw a party for your co wife to welcome her“

See more photos below: