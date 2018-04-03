Home > Filla >

Woman spends Ghs 83,885.00 on kidney transplant for 17-year-old cat


Betsy Boyd earns just $46,000 a year, working as a part-time writing professor, but she did not hesitate to spend $19,000 on the kidney surgery for her cat.

A woman from Baltimore in Maryland has made headlines after she used close to a half of her total annual earnings to fund kidney transplant from her 17-year-old cat named Stanley.

A report by odditycentral.com indicated that Betsy Boyd earns just $46,000 a year, working as a part-time writing professor.

Apparently, she is the pillar of the family, as her husband, Michael is a freelance journalist and a stay-at-home dad who normally takes care of their 3-year-old twin boys.

Stanley was reportedly diagnosed of renal insufficiency in November 2016 and doctors predicted that it was going to die after a maximum of three months, but the prognosis failed.

It was after the cat had passed the three months deadline and was still alive that Betsy Boyd decided to use the hard earned money that according to odditycentral.com was a saving being done by her and husband towards the purchase of a new car to ‘buy life’ for her cat.

Reports say though friends, family and even medical doctors advised her against the move, saying it was not worth it, Betsy Boyd was recalcitrant.

Doctors at Ryan Veterinary Hospital in Philadelphia conducted the surgery after efforts to talk its owner out of making such a huge expenditure on it failed.

At the end of it all, Betsy Boyd spent a whopping $19,000 (Ghs 83,885.00) which is about half of her annual earnings, but does not seem perturbed.

She is quoted as having told the media that: “Stanley loves me as much as any human being has ever loved me and I love him the same way, I want him around,” Betsy recently told. I love all my cats, but Stanley is the only one who acts like a human being trapped in a cat’s body. He’s so vocal and communicative. He maintains eye contact better than any cat I’ve ever known. When I’m at work, he waits at the window or front door for me to come home, just like a dog.

 

“He’s on immunosuppressant drugs, so he could get an infection. Anything could happen. If Stan did pass away sooner rather than later, I’d know I had done what I could for him. We’ve already had a few really good weeks. He’s really happy, and that alone is worth the price.”

She expressed confidence that: “Knowing Stanley as I do, I think he’s one of those cats who could make it to age 25.”

