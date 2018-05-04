Woman stripped naked and paraded in market for allegedly stealing fowl

news

A woman suspected to have stolen fowls at Benin City in Nigeria’s Edo State was stripped naked and paraded in the market in the full glare fellow women and other people in the market.

The unnamed woman was alleged to have gone round the market and succeeded in stealing a total of eight fowls before she was eventually arrested and assaulted by a mob.

Instead of attempting to protect the nakedness of a fellow woman who had not yet been tried and found guilty of the offence she was suspected to have committed, the other women rather looked on while others shouted at the victim.

READ MORE: Horse sues owner, demands a $100,000 damage for neglect

Photos of the incident have been making the rounds online, and it is not yet clear what feminists would have to say about the development.