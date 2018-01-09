news

An Argentinean woman has been deprived of her three children by social services after a video of her lifting her three-year-old daughter by the hair and kicking her amidst threats of killing her became public.

The unnamed woman was reported to have accused the youngster of misplacing her tablet computer and some other items, hence ‘the need’ to torture her.

Media reports indicated that the viral video was shot by an anonymous third party and uploaded to social media.

In the heartbreaking video, the woman is heard shouting and threatening to kill the girl whiles she tortured her.

She asked, "Why don't you remember where you left the things?”

At this point the frustrated woman said “Give me the tablet, you had it here over the table when I arrived here. Give it to me because I will kill you.”

After social services have taken the assaulted and traumatized daughter and her two younger ones from the woman, an investigation is then ongoing into the incident.