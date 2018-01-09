Home > Filla >

Heartbreaking :  Woman tortures 3-year-old daughter for 'stealing' her tablet computer


Heartbreaking Woman tortures 3-year-old daughter for 'stealing' her tablet computer

The unnamed woman was reported to have accused the youngster of misplacing her tablet computer and some other items, hence ‘the need’ to torture her.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

An Argentinean woman has been deprived of her three children by social services after a video of her lifting her three-year-old daughter by the hair and kicking her amidst threats of killing her became public.

The unnamed woman was reported to have accused the youngster of misplacing her tablet computer and some other items, hence ‘the need’ to torture her.

Media reports indicated that the viral video was shot by an anonymous third party and uploaded to social media.

READ MORE: Birthday man jumps to death as he takes pictures atop a mountain

In the heartbreaking video, the woman is heard shouting and threatening to kill the girl whiles she tortured her.

She asked, "Why don't you remember where you left the things?”

At this point the frustrated woman said “Give me the tablet, you had it here over the table when I arrived here. Give it to me because I will kill you.”

After social services have taken the assaulted and traumatized daughter and her two younger ones from the woman, an investigation is then ongoing into the incident.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Moral Values: Two female artistes banned from doing music and film for two years Moral Values Two female artistes banned from doing music and film for two years
Racism? Germany train inspectors attack Nigerian man for allegedly not paying fare (Video) Racism? Germany train inspectors attack Nigerian man for allegedly not paying fare (Video)
Racism: Germany train inspectors batter Nigerian man for allegedly not paying fare (Video) Racism Germany train inspectors batter Nigerian man for allegedly not paying fare (Video)
Deadly Jealousy: Woman kills stepson because own children were neglected by husband Deadly Jealousy Woman kills stepson because own children were neglected by husband
Overreaction: Man sets his apartment ablaze as he struggles to kill spider Overreaction Man sets his apartment ablaze as he struggles to kill spider
Tragicomedy: Birthday man jumps to death as he takes pictures atop a mountain Tragicomedy Birthday man jumps to death as he takes pictures atop a mountain

Recommended Videos

Fan Love: Die hard SM fan shaves Shatta Wale's face in his haircut and earns Ghc500 Fan Love Die hard SM fan shaves Shatta Wale's face in his haircut and earns Ghc500
Man of God: 'Shatta Wale will become a powerful evangelist' - prophet predicts Man of God 'Shatta Wale will become a powerful evangelist' - prophet predicts
Nudes: Christabel Ekeh has no regrets over nude photos Nudes Christabel Ekeh has no regrets over nude photos



Top Articles

1 Photo This woman sleeps with her son every WEDNESDAY to sustain his wealthbullet
2 Tragedy This heavily built man had sex with prostitute until she diedbullet
3 Spot on! Have more sex, chew gum - Scientist prescribes 'medicine'...bullet
4 Abuse of Power Lady slaps policeman for touching her assbullet
5 Occultism Rapper threatens to commit suicide over death threats...bullet
6 Thank God! Yahoo boys who reportedly killed their grandmother...bullet
7 Scandal School principal caught watching porn and pleasuring...bullet
8 Drama Armed robber kneels down begging as phone shop...bullet
9 Facebook Love Man weds lucky woman a week after placing...bullet
10 'Ashewo' "A prostitute is no different from an...bullet

Related Articles

Tragicomedy Birthday man jumps to death as he takes pictures atop a mountain
Hilarious Suspect's head gets stuck in police cell bars as he tries to escape
Immorality 5 Pregnant school girls and their parents arrested
Drama Armed robber kneels down begging as phone shop worker locks him up
Dramatic Man who overdosed Viagra pills went berserk at airport, 'terrorising' people
Tragedy This heavily built man had sex with prostitute until she died
Abuse of Power Lady slaps policeman for touching her ass
Anticlimax Pastor's wedding halted after uncle blew his cover
Leadership by Example Chief arrested after claiming ownership of 2-acre wee farm
Photo This woman sleeps with her son every WEDNESDAY to sustain his wealth

Top Videos

1 Nudes Christabel Ekeh has no regrets over nude photosbullet
2 Afia Schwarzenegger Actress exposes lesbian who slid into her inbox to...bullet
3 Records World hairest girl resorts to shaving to please husbandbullet
4 Outrageous Man can't get a job because of his 19-inch-long penisbullet
5 Owusu Bempah Prophet reveals another popular journalist will die...bullet
6 Entrepreneurship Actor John Dumelo reveals how his business...bullet
7 Beef buildup "I don't sleep with people's husbands to keep...bullet
8 CAF Shatta Wale did not perform at CAF Awards as plannedbullet
9 ??? Man caught after using his boss for money ritualsbullet
10 Technology Top 10 smartphones in Ghanabullet

Filla

Hilarious Suspect's head gets stuck in police cell bars as he tries to escape
Graphic Content
Jungle Justice 2 suspected thieves burnt to death in Akwa Ibom (Graphic Content)
17-year-old boy admits acid attacks on riders in London
Bizarre 17-year-old boy admits acid attacks on 2-wheeled vehicle riders in London
Pregnant-girl.jpg
Immorality 5 Pregnant school girls and their parents arrested