Home > Filla >

Women cooking for husbands are slaves - Pepper Dem Ministries


Feminism 'Women cooking for husbands are slaves' - Pepper Dem Ministries

The group reportedly compared women who cook for their husbands after a busy day at work to slaves, drawing fury from even their backers on Facebook.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Pepper Dem Ministries
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Facebook users are in a frenzy over comments allegedly made by the radical feminist group Pepper Dem Ministries.

The group reportedly compared women who cook for their husbands after a busy day at work to slaves, drawing fury from even their backers on Facebook.

READ MORE:Anita Erskine slams feminists

"I’m getting confused ooohhhh so if you won’t cook for a man you love and call husband why marry then??? Future husband please no one will feed you and the children oooohhh. 
My father taught me to cook since age 5 so I can cook and cook for you and the children. 
If cooking for you is slavery, I’ll slave away my dear...," the co-host of Joy FM News night, Emefa Apawu wrote on Facebook.

"I am a feminist but what these Pepperdem Ministry stand for sometimes are very toxic. I don't know where their feminist movement fall but if i am to place it: I will place it somewhere between rude and ignorant. They are on a self destructive mission. Feminism is about making sound arguments and not throwing insults around everywhere…," according to Joseph Yaw Frimpong

Daily Graphic Court reporter and former GJA journalist of the year, Mabel Aku Baneseh, commented: "If cooking for my hubby makes me a slave, then I’m a proud slave."

A former Deputy Minister of Arts, Culture and Tourism, Sabah Zita Benson, also weighed in: "So what’s this thing about women being slaves if they cook for their husbands ? Some of us we fall sick if we don’t cook."

READ MORE: 10 awesome feminists quotes

"You cook for your children and husband,I mean your family. How is that slavery?"A private legal practitioner with the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Edudzi Kudzo Tameklo questioned.

"U don't know how to cook anything eatable so u say cooking for ur husband is slavery," Raymond Ablorh said.

Ghanaian feminists becoming useless as they don't read wide
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Leaked Video: Meet the nurse whose Sex tape is fast going viral Leaked Video Meet the nurse whose Sex tape is fast going viral
In The Bag: Mechanic bags two years in jail for drug trafficking In The Bag Mechanic bags two years in jail for drug trafficking
End Of The Road: 23-yr-old man remanded in jail for murder End Of The Road 23-yr-old man remanded in jail for murder
Gender Battle: 'Are you stupid or just deranged?' -Ace Ankomah slams feminist Gender Battle 'Are you stupid or just deranged?' -Ace Ankomah slams feminist
Superman: Pastor who attempted to "fly to heaven" becomes butt of jokes on social media Superman Pastor who attempted to "fly to heaven" becomes butt of jokes on social media
Child Rapist: Meet man who allegedly has sex with little girls lured by custard and milk Child Rapist Meet man who allegedly has sex with little girls lured by custard and milk

Recommended Videos

‘Runaway’: VIP Bus driver suspended for abandoning passengers ‘Runaway’ VIP Bus driver suspended for abandoning passengers
Video: A whole town of a population of 1 resident Video A whole town of a population of 1 resident
Video: A whole town of a population of 1 resident Video A whole town of a population of 1 resident



Top Articles

1 Small Boy Danger Landlord catches class 6 pupil tenant having intimate...bullet
2 Tragic Late former president’s son commits suicidebullet
3 Leaked Video Meet the nurse whose Sex tape is fast going viralbullet
4 Yahoo Plus Lady regrets dating Yahoo boy who eats bread and...bullet
5 Miracle Church building remains untouched after fire razed down...bullet
6 Crime Radio presenter rapes married woman in studiobullet
7 Incredible Bride shows regret at wedding, only the MC could...bullet
8 Superman Pastor who attempted to "fly to heaven" becomes...bullet
9 Kind Gesture Former President Mahama visits sick Bawumiabullet
10 Feminism 'Women cooking for husbands are slaves' -...bullet

Related Articles

Women Empowerment Anita Erskine slams feminists
Watch More Here's why watching porn might make you a better person
Kind Gesture Lecturer babysits student's infant whilst teaching
Must read 10 awesome feminists quotes
Pulse List 7 women who are the face of Ghana media
Revealed I can speak Twi - Jackie Appiah
Condolences Popular Kumawood actress loses mum
Pulse List 5 industrious female celebrities in Ghana
Women Empowerment I'm still a feminist - Gifty Anti says in response to controversial photo
Video Ghanaian feminists are becoming useless as they don't read wide - DKB

Top Videos

1 Sex Doll First Sex doll brothel opens in Germanybullet
2 Nude On Social Media Model Posts Nudes With Names of Controversial...bullet
3 Investigative Video Landlord caught on camera offering free rent for...bullet
4 Tragic News Young lady who celebrated her security guard father...bullet
5 Video Pastor sparks controversy with his extravagant...bullet
6 President Oppong Weah Archbishop Duncan Williams anoints...bullet
7 ‘Runaway’ VIP Bus driver suspended for abandoning passengersbullet
8 Agyin-Asare I smoked, womanized and aborted my child at...bullet
9 Sugar mummy pays $ 800,000 dowry to boy's familybullet
10 Video A whole town of a population of 1 residentbullet

Filla

"To find true love people need to stop looking at materialistic things because the person who really loves you might not have anything,”  South Africa's Lizo Taliwe ditches advice about relationship.
Love in Tokyo "She is my queen and it’s my job to take care of her", says man who pushes lover in trolley
Hilarious This exchange of blows by two passengers on-board a train will wrap up you week
Interesting Jacob Zuma suffers 7th vote of no-confidence in less than 9 years
Onur Kurkurt is among a group of eight persons alleged to have killed the deceased, Kennedy Toomwabwa Dede.
Heartless Turkish citizen shows no remorse over alleged killing of Nigerian man