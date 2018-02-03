Women cooking for husbands are slaves - Pepper Dem Ministries

news

Facebook users are in a frenzy over comments allegedly made by the radical feminist group Pepper Dem Ministries.

The group reportedly compared women who cook for their husbands after a busy day at work to slaves, drawing fury from even their backers on Facebook.

"I’m getting confused ooohhhh so if you won’t cook for a man you love and call husband why marry then??? Future husband please no one will feed you and the children oooohhh.

My father taught me to cook since age 5 so I can cook and cook for you and the children.

If cooking for you is slavery, I’ll slave away my dear...," the co-host of Joy FM News night, Emefa Apawu wrote on Facebook.

"I am a feminist but what these Pepperdem Ministry stand for sometimes are very toxic. I don't know where their feminist movement fall but if i am to place it: I will place it somewhere between rude and ignorant. They are on a self destructive mission. Feminism is about making sound arguments and not throwing insults around everywhere…," according to Joseph Yaw Frimpong

Daily Graphic Court reporter and former GJA journalist of the year, Mabel Aku Baneseh, commented: "If cooking for my hubby makes me a slave, then I’m a proud slave."

A former Deputy Minister of Arts, Culture and Tourism, Sabah Zita Benson, also weighed in: "So what’s this thing about women being slaves if they cook for their husbands ? Some of us we fall sick if we don’t cook."

"You cook for your children and husband,I mean your family. How is that slavery?"A private legal practitioner with the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Edudzi Kudzo Tameklo questioned.

"U don't know how to cook anything eatable so u say cooking for ur husband is slavery," Raymond Ablorh said.