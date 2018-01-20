'Women who put on make-up will go to hell' – Evangelist

news

An evangelist (name withheld) is claiming that women who love make-up will not go to heaven.

The evangelist who was preaching in a public transport ‘Trotro’ which was travelling from Kwame Nkrumah Circle to Lapaz quoted some scriptures in the Bible to back his claims.

He insisted that those who wear wedding rings and earrings cannot make it to heaven.

“If God knows a woman should wear an earring, he would have created a hole in their ears. It is the devil who created it. If you do so you will go to hell straight. Jesus Christ is against it…” he maintained.

Reacting to his claims, the General Secretary of the Christian Council of Ghana, Rev. Dr Kwabena Opuni-Frimpong slammed the evangelist for preaching ‘baseless’ doctrines.

According to him, the Evangelist claim is not of God and is only intended to misinform the public.

“The Bible says that but we have women and men stuff. It is between the person and their maker. Not wearing a ring doesn’t guarantee you heaven if you continue sinning. I strongly disagree with him” he stated.