Rare :  World hairiest girl resorts to shaving to 'please husband'


Rare World hairiest girl resorts to shaving to 'please husband'

Supatra ‘Natty’ Sasuphan from Bangkok, Thailand, suffers from the rare genetic condition Ambras Syndrome which is more commonly known as ‘Wereworlf Syndrome’.

A 17-year-old girl who won the Guinness World Record as ‘The World’s Hairiest Girl’ in 2010 when she was only 10 years has resorted to shaving the hair, most especially the one on her face after getting married.

Supatra ‘Natty’ Sasuphan from Bangkok, Thailand, suffers from the rare genetic condition Ambras Syndrome which is more commonly known as ‘Wereworlf Syndrome’.

As a result, she has excessive hair growth on her body and face. The condition is so rare and no cure has been found for it since the middle ages when few people reportedly suffered it.

Worlds Hairiest Girl Shaves Face After Marrying Love Of Her Life Screen Shot 2018 01 04 at 10.57.56

When she won the Guinness Records title in 2010, Supatra said despite mockery and bully by friends who sometimes call her by offensive names at school, such as “Wolf Girl and Chewbacca”, she was not perturbed.

“I don't feel any different to anyone else, and I've got lots of friends at school... Being hairy makes me special.

“There were a few people who used to tease me and call me monkey face but they don't do it anymore.

“I'm very used to this condition. I can't feel the hair as it has always been like this. I don't feel anything.

“It does sometimes make it difficult to see when it gets long. I hope I will be cured one day,” Supatra ‘Natty’ Sasuphan said after being declared winner of the Guinness record title in 2010.

Worlds Hairiest Girl Shaves Face After Marrying Love Of Her Life Screen Shot 2018 01 04 at 11.08.46

According to unilad.co.uk, Supatra’s father, Sammrueng said in that same 2010 that:

“We found out Supatra's condition when she was born - we did not know before.

“She was not very healthy because her nostrils were only one millimetre wide. For the first three months she was kept in an incubator to help her breathe.

“She was in the hospital for a total of 10 months. We were very worried about her.

Worlds Hairiest Girl Shaves Face After Marrying Love Of Her Life AsiaWire HairiestGirl 01 1048x700

“When neighbours first saw Nat they asked what kind of sin I had done. I was very worried about what she would be when she grew up because of other children teasing her.

“She is just the same as any other little girl her age. But her teeth grow slowly and she can't see very well.

“I still hope one day she will be cured. We will do anything we can if it will help her.”

Now, after marriage Supatra has chosen to get rid of the hair regularly, to ‘make her husband happy’.

