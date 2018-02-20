Home > Filla >

Young couple get blasted for posting after sex photo online 


Photo Young couple get blasted for posting 'after sex photo online'

The picture was shared online by one of the parties involved and has incurred the wrath of netizens as some call them fools for trying to be “popular”.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The duo shared their nudity in bed after sex are are being heavily criticized.

Social media users obviously don’t want to take it easy on this couples on the internet after seeing after sex photos of couples on the internet and they’ll make sure they will equally deal with any other person that gets caught in the act.

READ ALSO: Nigerian couple sells daughter for N400K barely 24 hours after birth

play

 

A young couple did not have it easy after sharing a picture of themselves relaxing after sex – it shows the young man totally naked along with his partially-naked girlfriend relaxing on the bed after having what apparently looks look a “steamy moment”.

The picture was shared online by one of the parties involved and has incurred the wrath of netizens as some call them fools for trying to be “popular”.

Check out some social media reactions.

play

play

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Strange: Farmer uses poster of porn star to prevent people from stealing his crops Strange Farmer uses poster of porn star to prevent people from stealing his crops
Devil: Orphans rescued from HIV-positive grandmother who blames them for disease Devil Orphans rescued from HIV-positive grandmother who blames them for disease
Photos: Man catches house help with all these charms 3 days after employing him Photos Man catches house help with all these charms 3 days after employing him
Street Love: Homeless couple complete the inspiration for perfect Valentine's Day celebration Street Love Homeless couple complete the inspiration for perfect Valentine's Day celebration
Heavy Rainfall: More than 17 people buried under collapsed 15-metre pile of garbage Heavy Rainfall More than 17 people buried under collapsed 15-metre pile of garbage
Love For Money: Nigerian couple sells daughter for N400K barely 24 hours after birth Love For Money Nigerian couple sells daughter for N400K barely 24 hours after birth

Recommended Videos

Video: Ghana Drunkards Association to make Ghana proud in Germany Video Ghana Drunkards Association to make Ghana proud in Germany
Incredible Video: Prisoner escapes after replacing himself with identical twin brother Incredible Video Prisoner escapes after replacing himself with identical twin brother
Video: It is dangerous to date in church - Dr. Buckman Video It is dangerous to date in church - Dr. Buckman



Top Articles

1 Video Some alleged thieves arrested at Ebony's one week memorial servicebullet
2 Laugh Out Loud Passenger removed from plane for excessive fartingbullet
3 Scandal Reverend Minister caught watching porn and snorting cocainebullet
4 Video Ghana Drunkards Association to make Ghana proud in Germanybullet
5 What a shock! Man gets job after years of joblessness, but dies...bullet
6 Shocking Sakawa boy reveals how he sacrificed his mother to...bullet
7 Caution Woman claims Ebony’s alleged ‘ghost’ admonishes...bullet
8 Heavy Rainfall More than 17 people buried under collapsed...bullet
9 Interesting “Please help me, my married boyfriend beats...bullet
10 Sunday School Prisoner goes back to jail after failing...bullet

Related Articles

Street Love Homeless couple complete the inspiration for perfect Valentine's Day celebration
Photos Man catches house help with all these charms 3 days after employing him
Heavy Rainfall More than 17 people buried under collapsed 15-metre pile of garbage
Love For Money Nigerian couple sells daughter for N400K barely 24 hours after birth
Terrible Loss 3 little girls suffocate to death in abandoned car after Juma’at prayer in Kano
Copy Copy Shoes, socks banned among students in India to prevent exam cheating
For Protection Lawmaker wants teachers to carry guns just like police and soldiers
Sunday School Prisoner goes back to jail after failing to recite the Lord's prayer in court
Video Ghana Drunkards Association to make Ghana proud in Germany
Wasawasa Women must take spiritual baths after menstruating to prepare this meal

Top Videos

1 Sex Doll First Sex doll brothel opens in Germanybullet
2 Be the judge This is the 'indecent' video that got another female...bullet
3 Interesting Video Musician goes for ‘juju’, but ended up being used...bullet
4 Video Woman takes giant snake to church to challenge Ghanaian pastorbullet
5 Video Ghana Drunkards Association to make Ghana proud in Germanybullet
6 Incredible Video Prisoner escapes after replacing himself with...bullet
7 Video It is dangerous to date in church - Dr. Buckmanbullet
8 Incredible Video Man from Ashaiman converts plastic waste...bullet
9 Video Motor rider and private car driver's fight causes...bullet
10 Video Ebony’s death was natural to prove God’s power -...bullet

Filla

Graphic Content
Terrible Loss 3 little girls suffocate to death in abandoned car after Juma’at prayer in Kano
For Protection Lawmaker wants teachers to carry guns just like police and soldiers
Copy Copy Shoes, socks banned among students in India to prevent exam cheating
Wasawasa Women must take spiritual baths after menstruating to prepare this meal