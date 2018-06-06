Does Ghana Home Loans make owing house in Ghana easier

news

Ghana Home Loans; Does Ghana Home Loans make owning house easier in Ghana?

Financial Institution/ Real Estate

Owning real estate or a house in Ghana is easier if you go along with Ghana Home Loans. Swerve all the wahala and enjoy a smooth ride with GHL Bank.

In Accra, rent is very expensive and a good place is difficult to come by. And on top of it all, homeowners/ landlords/ landladies are making some ridiculous demands especially in rent advance. I know some people think investing in real estate is more of a liability. But that’s not true if you consider your long term benefits. Yes, it might seem a very daunting step in view of the large amount of cash you would have to part with in the beginning. But rest assured the dividends are worth the risk.

Ghana Home Loans has been in the mortgage sector since 2006 and are now regarded as industry pace setters. In pursue of their vision to be the foremost bank for wealth creation, knowing that mortgage in Ghana is one money sucking business. They set out to provide scheme s which helps Ghanaians to save as much as possible on their real estate properties, mortgages and rent.

The most outstanding mortgage scheme which completely dazzle me is the 100% Purchase Mortgage. This offer gives you a 0% deposit mortgage from Ghana Home Loans to buy property. Ideal for starters who do not have the minimum deposits require to purchase a home. And is it’s a very easy and simple process. Requirements are regular savings into a savings account opened with GHL Bank, met standard lending conditions at GHL, and your pension company as a guarantor for secondary security. Now the best of all…wait for it…you have to pay off the loan before 60. Imagine you go for the loan at thirty, giving you thirty wholesome years to repay at no extra cost. Isn’t that the best real estate deal ever?

And there’s more, a wide range of mortgage packages specially designed to meet your needs. Construction Mortgage is designed to help you start putting up your dream house. Purchase Mortgage and Home Owners Mortgage are other available products on GHL mortgage schemes.

The newest addition is the Save-To-Own Mortgage package, which is a uniquely hybridized product specifically designed with the average Ghanaian in mind. With over 10 years in experience, it comes as no surprise that GHL would come up with something to make the owning a house in Ghana easy.

To show their commitment to Ghanaians, they have extended their services to include general banking services open to all and sundry. Since obtaining their banking licence in June, 2017, they have accessible standard and current accounts in Ghana Cedis, British Pounds, United States Dollar and Euro. Providing a range of services that cuts across both Ghanaians and foreigners, in and outside Ghana. Features of their accounts include a debit card for both payments and withdrawals and a chequebook.

Other freebies include free advisory services, fast and convenient personal loan process, a very personal, dedicated banker, a mobile bank app with 24/7 internet banking and access to safe deposit boxes.

How do u open a bank account? Very easy. Begin by getting an account form either from any of their branches or download from their website. Identification is needed for proof of person. Identification accepted are driver’s licences, passport and voters ID card. You will also need to submit proof of residence, which could be utility bill or a tenancy agreement. A current passport sized picture and an initial deposit of only 50 Ghana cedis.

Companies are not left out from all these wonderful goodies. Corporate banking has been aimed at serving all commercial needs and more. Western union money transfer are also available for those abroad to reach their loved ones in Ghana.

Its extension into the banking sector has further made. Locate their head office at 1 Kofi Annan Street, Airport Residential Area, Accra for further enquires.

Dominic Adu (CEO)