How to apply for a US visa in Ghana


How to apply for a US visa in Ghana

Most immigrants from Africa travel aboard in hopes of finding better living conditions and greener pastures. As to whether they do find what they are looking for is up for debate. But just in case you want to experience it for yourself, here's how to apply for a US visa in Ghana.

Applying for a U.S. visa in Ghana is shrouded in so many myths and half-truths. This provides the opportunity for some unscrupulous people to scam unsuspecting victims.

Find out more about the visa process and how to apply for a visa in Ghana.

A visa is simply put an endorsement on a passport that allows the holder of the passport to enter and leave a country freely. Valid for a period of time. There are two major visa classification for the United States of America. That is the immigrant visa (IV) and non-immigrant visa (NIV). The immigrant visa is issued to people who would like to stay permanently in the United States.

If you are looking to just spend some time in the U.S. then applying for a non-immigrant visa is your option. NIV are for those going on vacation, business, medical treatment, temporary work etc.

COST WHEN APPLYING FOR A US VISA IN GHANA

You first pay a non-refundable visa application fee which is also non-transferable. That means if you   change your mind about applying you will not get your money back and won’t be able to sell or gift it out to any other person including your immediate family.

The receipt you receive after paying the application fee is valid for only one year. This validity period   starts from the date the receipt is issued. Remember to schedule your within one year of buying your visa application form.

Most visa application fees for non-immigrant visa application is $160. You can pay your fees at any GT Bank nationwide.

Visa Type

Description

Fee Amount (USD)

Fee Amount (GHS)

B

Business/Tourist

$160

736.00

C-1

Transit

$160

736.00

D

Ship/Airline Crew

$160

736.00

E

Treaty Trader/Investor, Australian Professional Specialty

$205

943.00

F

Student (academic)

$160

736.00

H

Temporary/Seasonal Workers and Employment, Trainees

$190

874.00

I

Journalist and Media

$160

736.00

J

Exchange Visitor

$160

736.00

K

Fiancé(e) or Spouse of U.S. Citizen

$265

1219.00

L

Intracompany Transferees

$190

874.00

M

Student (vocational)

$160

736.00

O

Persons with Extraordinary Ability

$190

874.00

P

Athletes. Artists & Entertainers

$190

874.00

Q

International Cultural Exchange

$190

874.00

R

Religious Worker

$190

874.00

T

Victim of Human Trafficking

$160

736.00

TN/TD

NAFTA Professionals

$160

736.00

U

Victim of Criminal Activity

$160

736.00

Visit the U.S. embassy webpage to know more about applicable and non-applicable fees.

*Fees are listed in dollars but can you pay using your local currency

REQUIREMENTS WHEN APPLYING FOR A US VISA IN GHANA

You will need these documents in order to schedule your visa appointment on your user dashboard.

  • Your passport number
  • The 10 digits barcode number from your DS-160 confirmation page online. *this is after you have carefully completed the form
  • Your bank receipt/ the receipt number
STEPS WHEN APPLYING FOR A US VISA IN GHANA

These steps are applicable to non-immigrant visas. Before you begin the process, determine the type of visa you need. Each visa type has its own qualifications and fees. Choose one which suits your situation.

Also be sure to check if your country isn’t part of the visa waiver program. The visa waiver program (VWP) allows citizen of countries on the program to travel without obtaining a visa. This is valid for stays of 90 days or less. Please note that not all traveller from countries on the program are applicable.

  • Pay for your visa application fees at any GT Bank. Please keep your receipt safely and take note of issue date. Also remember to read the Bank and Payments option on the website when in doubt.
  • Next complete the DS-160 form. Make sure to read the guidelines on how to complete the form carefully. Provide only accurate and current information because once you enter information, you cannot change your details.
  • Create a profile in their system after completing your DS-160 form. Follow the link provided on their platform and click on ‘New user’.
  • Create a password after completing all the fields. This will lead you to a dashboard.
  • Schedule your appointment. Click on ‘schedule appointment’, which is found on the left hand side. Read through to find out all documents needed for your appointment meeting.
  • Be present at the U.S. embassy on the day and time of your appointment.
  • When your visa is approved you may pick up your passport at DHL head office in North Ridge.
