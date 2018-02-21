How to apply for a US visa in Ghana

news

Applying for a U.S. visa in Ghana is shrouded in so many myths and half-truths. This provides the opportunity for some unscrupulous people to scam unsuspecting victims.

Find out more about the visa process and how to apply for a visa in Ghana.

A visa is simply put an endorsement on a passport that allows the holder of the passport to enter and leave a country freely. Valid for a period of time. There are two major visa classification for the United States of America. That is the immigrant visa (IV) and non-immigrant visa (NIV). The immigrant visa is issued to people who would like to stay permanently in the United States.

If you are looking to just spend some time in the U.S. then applying for a non-immigrant visa is your option. NIV are for those going on vacation, business, medical treatment, temporary work etc.

COST WHEN APPLYING FOR A US VISA IN GHANA

You first pay a non-refundable visa application fee which is also non-transferable. That means if you change your mind about applying you will not get your money back and won’t be able to sell or gift it out to any other person including your immediate family.

The receipt you receive after paying the application fee is valid for only one year. This validity period starts from the date the receipt is issued. Remember to schedule your within one year of buying your visa application form.

Most visa application fees for non-immigrant visa application is $160. You can pay your fees at any GT Bank nationwide.

Visa Type Description Fee Amount (USD) Fee Amount (GHS) B Business/Tourist $160 736.00 C-1 Transit $160 736.00 D Ship/Airline Crew $160 736.00 E Treaty Trader/Investor, Australian Professional Specialty $205 943.00 F Student (academic) $160 736.00 H Temporary/Seasonal Workers and Employment, Trainees $190 874.00 I Journalist and Media $160 736.00 J Exchange Visitor $160 736.00 K Fiancé(e) or Spouse of U.S. Citizen $265 1219.00 L Intracompany Transferees $190 874.00 M Student (vocational) $160 736.00 O Persons with Extraordinary Ability $190 874.00 P Athletes. Artists & Entertainers $190 874.00 Q International Cultural Exchange $190 874.00 R Religious Worker $190 874.00 T Victim of Human Trafficking $160 736.00 TN/TD NAFTA Professionals $160 736.00 U Victim of Criminal Activity $160 736.00 Visa Types and Application Fee Amounts - Sorted by Visa Type

Visit the U.S. embassy webpage to know more about applicable and non-applicable fees.

*Fees are listed in dollars but can you pay using your local currency

REQUIREMENTS WHEN APPLYING FOR A US VISA IN GHANA

You will need these documents in order to schedule your visa appointment on your user dashboard.

Your passport number

The 10 digits barcode number from your DS-160 confirmation page online. *this is after you have carefully completed the form

Your bank receipt/ the receipt number

STEPS WHEN APPLYING FOR A US VISA IN GHANA

These steps are applicable to non-immigrant visas. Before you begin the process, determine the type of visa you need. Each visa type has its own qualifications and fees. Choose one which suits your situation.

Also be sure to check if your country isn’t part of the visa waiver program. The visa waiver program (VWP) allows citizen of countries on the program to travel without obtaining a visa. This is valid for stays of 90 days or less. Please note that not all traveller from countries on the program are applicable.

