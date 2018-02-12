news

Trying to understand all the technicalities involved maybe pretty confusing for a layman. Let’s begin by understanding what a website is and how to create a website from the scratch.

The domain name is your house number. The webserver also known as the webhost is your street. Your website is then your house itself and the web pages are the rooms in your house.

A website also known as site is a collection of webpages which is linked together and has a unique domain name (or address). A website contains web pages and is hosted on a webserver. The domain name is your electronic address, this is what someone types in the address bar to locate your files (web pages). a webserver or webhost is a computer hosting one or more websites on the internet. This means that when a user requests for your files it will send it to the user via their web browser.

READ ALSO: How to write a curriculum vitae(CV) that gets interview calls

There are several ways to create a website and platforms which they can be hosted on. The first ting to consider before going in for your website creation is, what do you intend to use your website for?

If you are going to run high security information on it then you probably need to hand code your website. This is very time consuming and you need to learn a lot to accomplish. But it gives you the maximum control over your website. Also available are website builders. These are commonly put, applications that help you build a website. You simply pick a template and start adding content after which it will upload to your webserver account for you.

You may also use a blogging software. This is ideal if you intend to use your site for blogging. The application basically runs your website for you. All you have to do is to install it and specify what you want to do. An example is WordPress. Just like WordPress, CMS (Content Management Systems) is a web application which you install and then handles your website for you. A good one is Joomla. Joomla has a templates which you choose from, add your content and then it manages it for you.

Others are Site Build It (SBI) which comes with a website builder which makes creating your website very easy. If you are looking for a website to generate some money, then I suggest you go in for SBI. You may also consider using Forums. These applications are just like blogger and CMS, once you install it all you do is to change the settings to meet your requirements and choose your template.

READ ALSO: 8 reasons you should buy a Google Home Max instead of an Apple HomePod

COST

Some websites are free, others affordable with limited features whilst others are expensive with premium plans. What goes into the pricing of a website is not only how it looks but it’s built in features, time and technical input. A custom built website may cost about $5,000 to $10,000. There is no fixed cost or price for websites.

DURATION

This varies depending on your website. It could take between a few minutes to hours to days or months.

TOOLS NEEDED

A computer or

Pen

Paper

SUPPLIES NEEDED

Internet service

Email address

STEPS

First you need a domain name.

As we have already said the domain name is very important. It is your address to your file and as such it should be unique. You can brainstorm some names and write them down. Choose the one that fits the purpose of your website and use it. You may use such tools as Nameboy.com and makewords.com.

Choose a webhost.

Choose the most suitable webhost for your website. Examples are HostGator.com, iPage.com, SiteBuilder.com, bluehost and domain.com.

READ ALSO: 10 things in tech you need to know today (GOOG, AAPL)

Then sign up for an account on the webhost

Sign up for an account on your preferred webhost. This is where your email address will be need to sign up for an account on your webserver. Register using your domain name for user requests.

Website building design

You are now ready to customize your website. Many platforms provide design templates to choose from. Some software platforms that can help edit your websites are:

Frontpage office.microsoft.com/en-us/frontpage/default.aspx

Bluefish bluefish.openoffice.nl/

Dreamweaver www.adobe.com/products/dreamweaver/

NVU www.nvu.com/

After you are done, test your website on different web browsers for optimization. Found this article helpful, don’t hesitate to let us know.