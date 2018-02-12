Home > New Articles >

Recipes for smoothies How to make healthy smoothies for breakfast

Smoothies and salads are the choicest healthy meals on the go. Whether you are looking to lose weight or build muscles, its important to be mindful of what you eat. Eating healthy can sometimes be a challenge especially if you are clueless on what to eat. Read on to prepare yourself a healthy smoothies which can also be a dessert. Try our morning glory popsicle.

  • Published:
Morning glory smoothie
RECIPE NAME

How to prepare healthy smoothies for breakfast (Morning glory smoothie)

COOKING TIME

5mins

RECIPE TYPE

Main meal

CUISINE

American

COOKING METHOD

Blending

NUTRITION

I call this smoothie morning glory. It contains all the necessary ingredients to fuel your body and kick start your day on a healthy note. The secret to having a healthy smoothie is to be mindful of your fruit and vegetable combinations and quantity.

A smoothie made with only fruits without nuts (chia seeds, almonds, flax seeds etc.) or veggies (lettuce, beetroot, carrots, cucumber, tomatoes etc.) is a pure recipe for sugar rush and should be avoided by diabetics at all cost.

 Chia seeds are good sources of fibre and also high in antioxidants. Practice the habit of incorporating seeds, nuts and fibre into your diet especially in the morning. This is sure to keep you full and active to soar through your morning. Also very good for your weight loss journey, is pineapple which contains bromelain. Let’s not forget that smoothies improve digestion and prevents constipation.

INGREDIENTS

  • 2 cups frozen pineapple
  • 3 tsp. chia seeds
  • 4 large Kale leaves
  • 2 large Celery stalks
  • 1 medium cucumber
  • 4 large oranges
  • ½ cup ice cubes
Green smoothie with chia seeds

 

METHOD/ INSTRUCTONS

  • Wash and cut up your kale and celery.
  • Wash and squeeze the juice out of the oranges.
  • Put the  ice and all the ingredients into a blended
  • Turn on your blender on high power for a very smooth smoothie
  • Blend until smooth.
  • Pour into a glass and enjoy

P.S. you may garnish with a piece of parsley.

Morning glory popsicle

 

SERVING SIZE

 2 persons

ABOUT

Smoothies are   deliciously healthy. Smoothies are different from juices. In that smoothie still contains the fibre or roughage whereas juices is just the liquid. Can be taken at any time of the day. Have it for breakfast, a quick lunch or light supper.

Very easy to prepare and flexible, smoothies are best for busy people. Whilst being a convenience it also supplies them with their daily nutritional value of fruits and seeds.

Ideal for starting your day on a health note, it is one of the best breakfast options you can go for. There are a number of healthy smoothies that can be made on the go. When on a health journey, you must be careful; with the fruit combinations for your smoothie. In order not to turn your smoothie into a sugar rush, add protein, seeds or vegetables.

