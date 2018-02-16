news

ITEM REVIEWED

Uber Ghana

REVIEW TYPE

Commercial taxi service

REVIEW

Is Uber Ghana a prop or flop? This commercial taxi service is a subsidiary of Uber Technologies Inc. a global taxi technology company headquartered in San Francisco, California, United States. Operating in 633 cities worldwide.

Uber Technologies Inc. develops, markets and operates the Uber car transportation and food delivery mobile apps. It has various levels of service including UberGo, UberAUTO, UberTAXI, UberEATS, UberAIR, UberBOAT and UberRUSH.

Uber was introduce in Ghana in June 2016 and as at that time operated only in Accra. But now Uber can also be found in Kumasi. I have had several experiences with Uber Ghana since I started using the app in September, 2016. I must say that, I was a bit late I joining the Uber trend which was because I had just lost my phone. I downloaded the app as soon as I get my new smartphone and login as a rider straight away …yaay. I couldn’t wait to have my first Uber ride experience even though I must say it didn’t go as expected. One of the perks the perks that made Uber so attractive to me was the extremely low prices that was advertised and more. So with these expectations I looked forward to my first uber ride in Accra.

READ ALSO: Invasion 1897 characters, plots, quotes and lessons

I had a food fair at the west hills mall and decided to use Uber as my means of transport. I was given an estimation of 26.00cedis. Imagine my delight and surprise at the seemly low cost. My driver arrived on time and knew his way around the Google map which was a plus. He was very polite and friendly and his car was also neat. I was just settling in and getting comfortable when I noticed he wasn’t taking the normal route nor that displayed by the map. He answered saying there was traffic on the main road, which sounded doubtful because it was a Saturday morning. And we all know traffic is less at that time. A trip that was supposed to take less than 45mins, ended me at my location 15mins after an hour. With a whooping bill of 68.00cedis. I was shocked and furious but still paid.

After this experience I didn’t back out but made it my business to know more about uber. I got to know the base fare and how your fare is calculated. The impact distance and traffic has on your fare. I also got to know of the various ways Uber drivers cheat riders. Like taking the longer route, starting the trip even before they get to your location. Also I don’t really enjoy the surges which can make the traditional taxi look like a blessing.

READ ALSO: Does botcho cream have any side effects?

Uber has been of tremendous help despite some of these unpleasant experiences. I felt safer riding Uber until a friend told me, how only minimal background checks are done (better than no checks after all). The convenience of having a taxi right to your gate without having to go out and hail one, especially in the rain. Talk of being able to pay with your card if there’s no cash on you. You get your money’s worth as you pay per your distance and time Uber is cheaper and convenient as compared to the traditional taxi. I used to pay 25.00cedis from Osu to East Legon but with Uber I pay 14. 00cedis. Also most of the cars used are private cars which gives your riding experience some sort of status.

There is still room for improvement though. I think Uber drivers should be taken through more rigorous training especially on the use of Google map and customer service (…I have had one driver call me sweetheart when I picked his call). There should also be periodic checks on the vehicles they use. Some of these vehicles look rundown and seem likely to break down at the least provocation. It’s also very uncomfortable when you are told the ac is not work in the hot afternoon. C’mon that’s why I opted for Uber.

RATING

Overall I think Uber Ghana is great (once you get to know your way around it …lol). It is certainly a prop and I would rate it 7/10.

READ ALSO: Critics say Marvel's 'Black Panther' movie is 'every bit as good as you were hoping' — and it currently has an 100% on Rotten Tomatoes

CREATED BY

Travis Kalanick and Garrett Camp