These are the top 10 universities in Ghana according to The Ghana University Rankings (UniRank). Based on the following criteria:

Predominantly delivering courses in a traditional face-to-face format

Received appropriate Ghanaian higher education –related organization.

Offering at least a four year undergraduate program.

The top 10 tertiary institutions in 2017 are;

1. University of Ghana, Legon

The nation’s premier university is the oldest and largest public tertiary institution. Its main campus is at Legon with its medical school at Korle bu and a city campus at Accra. It also offers nuclear and allied sciences at Ghana Atomic Energy Commission making it one of the top universities in the country.

2. Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology

This top university has its main campus located in Kumasi. It also runs six colleges under the collegiate system and six halls of residence too. Unfortunately these halls provide accommodation for only first years, after which you are to find accommodation in hostel around. Despite this, it still tops as one of the best universities in Ghana.

3. University of Cape Coast

University of Cape coast is among the list of the best 10 universities in Ghana. Also a public collegiate it has notable alumni such as former Minister for Finance and Economic planning for Ghana.

4. University of Education, Winneba

A training ground for the nation’s finest teachers, this top university in Ghana is all the inspiration you need to fuel your passion to impact knowledge to our future leaders. Located in Cap coast the serene environment and cool breeze from the sea gives it the idyllic learning environment.

5. Ashesi University College

Ashesi is a private liberal arts college located in Berekuso on the outskirts of Accra. Just as the name implies, ashesi is the beginning of the evolution of private third cycle institutions in Ghana. Founded by Patrick Awuah, he has indeed succeeded in creating a top university in Ghana.

6. Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration(GIMPA)

This public university is ranked as one of the best universities in Ghana. GIMPA has four campuses spread throughout the country. They have campuses in Accra, Tema, Tarkoradi and Kumasi.

7. University for Development Studies(UDS)

A public tertiary university located in Tamale in the Northern part of the country. It’s no wonder it is ranked amongst the top 10 universities in Ghana because of its huge responsibility to provide Skills, Research and Human Resource towards the country’s growth.

8. Valley View University

A Christian university notable for their strict code of dressing is affiliated to the Seventh Day Adventist Church. With over 40 programs to boost of, this school makes it to the list of the best 10 universities in Ghana.

9. Garden City University College

A prestigious private university located in Kumasi. Formerly the College of Information Technology and Management Systems it now runs three faculties. It has been acknowledge as one of the best universities in Ghana by the National Accreditation Board.

10. Ghana Technology University College (GTUC)

Founded by Ghana Telecom, the national telecommunications company in 2005. It has become one of the best universities in Ghana delivering quality education in courses such as Telecommunications Engineering and ICT.