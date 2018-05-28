news

Too much stress on the face ? Many of us are familiar with this state of being. But there's more to stress than meets the eye.

Stress happens to everyone, but since you can't avoid your job, bills, or life, the best thing to do is learn to manage the stress. This includes eating healthy, exercising regularly, getting enough sleep, and taking care of yourself in general.

What most people do not know is that stress ten times of nine takes over our appearance and gives our state of mind out.

Pulse.com.gh brings you 3 natural ways to erase stress from your face.

1. Meditate

A few minutes of practice per day can help ease anxiety that is written all over the face. Research suggests that daily meditation may alter the brain’s neural pathways, making you more resilient to stress.

2. Reach Out

Your social network is one of your best tools for handling stress. Talk to others -- preferably face to face, or at least on the phone. Share what's going on. It lightens the face up in a more relaxed state.

3. Laugh Out Loud

A good belly laugh doesn’t just lighten the load mentally and tension on the face. It lowers cortisol, your body’s stress hormone, and boosts brain chemicals called endorphins, which help your mood. Lighten up by tuning in to your favorite sitcom or video, reading the comics, or chatting with someone who makes you smile.