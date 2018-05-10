Check out 10 of the hottest celebrity hairstyle trends you have to try before the year ends.
There's no better way to getting a new trendy hairstyle before you find an apparel to match it.
Whether it's a total color switch, a pixie cut you never thought you'd try before now, or just a quick trim, hair transformations always have a way of feeling like a total makeover.
For proof that you will turn heads when you show up at any event, below are 10 hairstyle looks from top celebrities for inspiration.