4 kitchen ingredients for removing makeup

Removing makeup before bed should be an important part of your beauty regimen and it doesn't always have to be a complete struggle.

It is always advisable to use natural remedies for skin treatment because it doesn’t contain any chemicals and it is budget-friendly.

Milk

For the perfect makeup remover, mix milk with a few drops of sweet almond oil. This is great for keeping skin soft and smooth.

Apply the mixture to your face with a cotton ball, rinse your face clean and wake up to a flawless face.

Cucumber

Blend cucumber slices until it has become a paste. Add a few tablespoons of olive oil and your paste is ready to use as a cleanser.

Cucumbers also have powerful antioxidants that can help reduce irritation and combats inflammation on the acne-prone skin.

Baking soda and honey

Baking soda has immense benefits for your skin which includes exfoliating the dead skin cells to reveal new freshness. Honey, on the other hand, is extremely moisturizing and soothing, so it helps create a glow.

The combination of baking soda and honey makes an exfoliator. Add a little honey to a clean towel and a dash of baking soda on top to take off your makeup.

No need to scrub hard the baking soda already exfoliates the skin as you rub it in. Complete the process by rinsing your face. You'll feel refreshed and your face will likely smell like a dream!

Coconut oil

Many people have been harping on the benefits of coconut oil because the superfood has been tried and tested for work magic for the skin and hair aside its health benefits.

The great moisturizer, coconut oil will break down water-resistant makeup without a ton of scrubbing and pulling at your face. You can either massage a quarter-sized amount into your palms and gently rub it onto your face or use your coconut oil on cotton pads.