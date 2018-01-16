Home > Lifestyle > Beauty and Health >

A curvy body is often referred to as an hourglass figure


Natural Remedy 4 simple tips to get a curvy body

These tips would help you acquire an hourglass figure.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Moesha Boduong play

Moesha Boduong
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The world today describes the perfect lady as on with a voluptuous physique. This to many is an expression of femininity.

A curvy body is often referred to as an hourglass figure; the waist is smaller than the hips and shoulders and the lower and upper body are in proportion to each other.

Although genetics plays a big part when it comes to body shape, eating healthy and having an effective exercise routine can bring you a step closer to your ideal.

READ ALSO:6 foods that fight wrinkles and premature aging

Pulse.com.gh brings you 5 ways to get a curvy body.

  • Workout

WORK OUT.jpg play 4 simple tips to get a curvy body  (Joeslyn Dumas)

Exercising intensively is perfect for defining your mid-section by eliminating all the extra fats in the waistline and general burning of all body fat. You can incorporate these routine into your workout sessions and perform it at least thrice on non-consecutive days.

If you like jogging, you can include a sprint or you can also alternate between a vigorous cardio routine and one that is less vigorous.

  • Diet

WORKEST.jpg play 4 simple tips to get a curvy body  (4 simple tips to get a curvy body )

Besides working your ass off at the gym, a healthy diet is very important. Watch your calorie intake and incorporate healthier foods (vegetables, fruits, whole grains, low-fat dairy and lean proteins) in your diet. Additionally, you should reduce sugar, saturated and trans fats to prevent subversion of your progress.

READ ALSO: 5 ways to increase your chances of conceiving twins

  • Dressing

WORKER.jpg play 4 simple tips to get a curvy body  (4 simple tips to get a curvy body )

Waist trainers lately is believed to cause the voluptuous changes amongst many women. This has made many take advantage of belly belts and corsets. Buying these clothes that flatter your figure will create your desired body physique. Baggy t-shirts and jeans might make you feel good, but they don't flatter you at all.

  • Water Intake

WOR.jfif play 4 simple tips to get a curvy body  (4 simple tips to get a curvy body )

You know the best thing about water? Aside from quenching your thirst after that intense workout, it is zero calories, too. This means you can chug all you want and not gain any weight although make sure not to take it too far, since over-hydration is not good for you, too.

Believe it or not, many people confuse thirst with hunger. Drink a tall glass of ice-cold water, and you may end up with less calories from meals throughout the day.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Beauty Tips: Simple home remedy to get rid of dandruff Beauty Tips Simple home remedy to get rid of dandruff
Beauty Tips: Try these amazing avocado face mask recipes at home Beauty Tips Try these amazing avocado face mask recipes at home
Beauty Tips: How to nourish your skin with mango face mask Beauty Tips How to nourish your skin with mango face mask
Pulse Style: It's true, Delay’s hair has a life of its own Pulse Style It's true, Delay’s hair has a life of its own
Sperm Bank: 7 inexpensive ways to boost your sperm Sperm Bank 7 inexpensive ways to boost your sperm
Beard Gang: 5 reasons every guy should grow beard Beard Gang 5 reasons every guy should grow beard

Recommended Videos

Hair Growth: Natural ways to stop hair from breaking this harmattan Hair Growth Natural ways to stop hair from breaking this harmattan
Healthy living: 5 silent signs you’re not taking good care of yourself Healthy living 5 silent signs you’re not taking good care of yourself
2018: 9 practical new year resolutions 2018 9 practical new year resolutions



Top Articles

1 Home Remedy 5 simple ways to get rid of bed bugsbullet
2 Fertility Tips 5 herbs and spices to help you get pregnant fastbullet
3 Beard Gang 5 reasons every guy should grow beardbullet
4 Forever Young 6 foods that fight wrinkles and premature agingbullet
5 Beauty Tips 4 reasons why you should apply lemon on your facebullet
6 Pulse Style It's true, Delay’s hair has a life of its ownbullet
7 Sperm Bank 7 inexpensive ways to boost your spermbullet
8 Natural Remedy How to stop snoring so your partner can...bullet
9 Beauty Tips How to nourish your skin with mango face maskbullet
10 Pregnancy Talk 5 ways to increase your chances of...bullet

Related Articles

Forever Young 6 foods that fight wrinkles and premature aging
Weight Management 7 simple ways to get rid of man boobs
Miss Tourism Ghana 2016 Geraldine Atta Sappor in Malaysia representing Ghana at Miss Tourism World
Home Remedy 5 simple ways to get rid of bed bugs
Beauty Tips 4 reasons men like women with long hair
Beauty Tips How to nourish your skin with mango face mask
Beauty Tips Try these amazing avocado face mask recipes at home

Top Videos

1 Hair Growth Natural ways to stop hair from breaking this harmattanbullet
2 Masturbation Health risk of excessive masturbationbullet
3 2018 9 practical new year resolutionsbullet
4 Food 6 very poor food combinations we don't want to see in 2018bullet
5 Healthy living 5 silent signs you’re not taking good care of...bullet
6 Health Gross reasons why you should finally stop biting your nailsbullet
7 Breast Cancer Awareness A healthy breast makes a happy homebullet
8 Health 6 reasons why you should swap your workout with...bullet

Beauty & Health

atta.jpg
Miss Tourism Ghana 2016 Geraldine Atta Sappor in Malaysia representing Ghana at Miss Tourism World
Sarkodie and Stonebwoy
Beauty Tips 3 grooming habits of rich Ghanaian men
LONG.jpg
Beauty Tips 4 reasons men like women with long hair
Weight Management 7 simple ways to get rid of man boobs