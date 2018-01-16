news

The world today describes the perfect lady as on with a voluptuous physique. This to many is an expression of femininity.

A curvy body is often referred to as an hourglass figure; the waist is smaller than the hips and shoulders and the lower and upper body are in proportion to each other.

Although genetics plays a big part when it comes to body shape, eating healthy and having an effective exercise routine can bring you a step closer to your ideal.

Pulse.com.gh brings you 5 ways to get a curvy body.

Workout

Exercising intensively is perfect for defining your mid-section by eliminating all the extra fats in the waistline and general burning of all body fat. You can incorporate these routine into your workout sessions and perform it at least thrice on non-consecutive days.

If you like jogging, you can include a sprint or you can also alternate between a vigorous cardio routine and one that is less vigorous.

Diet

Besides working your ass off at the gym, a healthy diet is very important. Watch your calorie intake and incorporate healthier foods (vegetables, fruits, whole grains, low-fat dairy and lean proteins) in your diet. Additionally, you should reduce sugar, saturated and trans fats to prevent subversion of your progress.

Dressing

Waist trainers lately is believed to cause the voluptuous changes amongst many women. This has made many take advantage of belly belts and corsets. Buying these clothes that flatter your figure will create your desired body physique. Baggy t-shirts and jeans might make you feel good, but they don't flatter you at all.

Water Intake

You know the best thing about water? Aside from quenching your thirst after that intense workout, it is zero calories, too. This means you can chug all you want and not gain any weight although make sure not to take it too far, since over-hydration is not good for you, too.

Believe it or not, many people confuse thirst with hunger. Drink a tall glass of ice-cold water, and you may end up with less calories from meals throughout the day.