4 simple ways to treat burns at home

news

Burns usually caused by fire or hot liquid leaves a scar that is sometimes difficult to fade away. The scar become a constant reminder of the painful memory.

If you are looking for the best tips about- how to get rid of scars fast, bookmark this article.

Here are some effective home remedies to get rid of burn scars.

READ ALSO:Try this cheap and most effective hair treatment ever

Water

If you get burns while cooking or ironing, focus on cooling down the affected area with water to avoid skin blisters, permanent scars, and marks.

Tomato

Super food, a tomato has antioxidants can remove dead skin cells and revitalize your skin. Simply apply tomato slice on the scar for 20 minutes or you can extract tomato juice and apply it on the scar.

READ ALSO:Here's how to whiten your teeth overnight

Banana Peel

Healthy snack, banana is rich in Vitamins such as B12 and B6. Banana peel has amazing skin benefits such as reduction of irritation including redness and swelling. It is also the best remedy for the treatment of burn scar.

Rub the soft inside layer of the banana peel back and forth against your scar to allow the surrounding skin to take in the vitamins and nutrients of the peel. Allow the moisture from the banana peel to dry onto the skin of your scar. Moisten a cotton cloth under your sink with some warm water.

READ ALSO: 6 rules to follow for a healthy vagina

Cucumber

The most important skin benefit of cucumber is that it helps to rejuvenate the skin.

Puree the cucumber in a blender and spread it on the scars. Cucumber slices are also equally beneficial in overcoming the scars.

You can also apply a paste of tomato pulp and cucumber on your skin to remove scars. Keep this face mask for half an hour and then wash it with water. Use this face mask twice in a week for a flawless face.