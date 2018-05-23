Home > Lifestyle > Beauty and Health >

5 foods that promote good night sleep


Health Tips 5 foods that promote good night sleep

If you want to wake up feeling more refreshed in the morning then eat these foods before bed.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Woman sleeping soundly. play

Woman sleeping soundly.
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Did you know that there are certain foods that you can add to your grocery list to promote a good night sleep?

The good news is that these are inexpensive foods that are good for general wellbeing as well.

Here are foods that will help you fall asleep faster and sleep more soundly.

  • Fiber-rich foods

Eating more fiber could be key for better sleep. Eating fiber was associated with more restorative slow-wave sleep, the more you eat, the better you sleep. Fiber prevents blood sugar surges that may lower melatonin. Get a fiber boost from beans, artichokes, bran cereal and quinoa.

READ ALSO: 5 simple ways to treat armpit odor

  • Fish

If you want a good night sleep, add fish such as salmon or tuna to your diet. Tuna contains vitamin B6, which is needed to make melatonin (a sleep-inducing hormone triggered by darkness), according to an article published in the Annals of the New York Academy of Sciences.

  • Whole grains

Bulgur, barley and other whole grains are rich in magnesium and consuming too little magnesium may make it harder to stay asleep, reported the Journal of Orthomolecular Medicine.

  • Bananas

Popularly known for its potassium components, bananas are also a good source of Vitamin B6, which is needed to make melatonin; a sleep-inducing hormone triggered by darkness.

READ ALSO: 5 reasons why women should make water their best friend

  • Jasmine rice

Long grain rice such as Jasmine rice ranks high on the glycemic index, meaning the body digests it slowly, releasing glucose gradually into the bloodstream.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Health Tips: 5 natural remedies for eczema Health Tips 5 natural remedies for eczema
Beauty Tips: 4 simple ways to nourish your hair at home Beauty Tips 4 simple ways to nourish your hair at home
Home Remedies: 5 natural ways to fight bad mouth odor Home Remedies 5 natural ways to fight bad mouth odor
Beauty Inspiration: 5 times Samira Bawumia showed us less makeup is more Beauty Inspiration 5 times Samira Bawumia showed us less makeup is more
Beauty Tips: 5 simple ways to treat armpit odor Beauty Tips 5 simple ways to treat armpit odor
Beauty Tips: 5 reasons why women should make water their best friend Beauty Tips 5 reasons why women should make water their best friend

Recommended Videos

Health Concerns: Government panics as HIV infections increase by 21% Health Concerns Government panics as HIV infections increase by 21%
Beauty Academy: How to apply classy eye shadow by yourself Beauty Academy How to apply classy eye shadow by yourself
Lifestyle Tips: 5 relationship tips that are actually terrible Lifestyle Tips 5 relationship tips that are actually terrible



Top Articles

1 Beauty Inspiration 5 times Samira Bawumia showed us less makeup is morebullet
2 Beauty Tips 5 simple ways to treat armpit odorbullet
3 Beauty Tips 3 anti-aging workouts you should try this weekendbullet
4 Hunk In The Making 5 smart ways to build muscles fasterbullet
5 Beauty Tips 5 reasons why women should make water their best friendbullet
6 Home Remedies 5 natural ways to fight bad mouth odorbullet
7 Beauty Tips 5 natural ways to remove black spots at homebullet
8 Botcho Cream Review All you need to know about Botcho creambullet
9 Botcho cream review Does botcho cream have any side effects?bullet
10 Beauty Tips How to use garlic and lemon to treat pimplesbullet

Related Articles

Hair Goals 10 celebrity hairstyles you could rock for your occasions this month
Beauty Tips 4 kitchen ingredients for removing makeup
Health Tips 5 natural remedies for eczema
Beauty Tips How to use garlic and lemon to treat pimples
Beauty Tips 6 tips for wearing dark lipstick like a pro
Beauty Tips 2 inexpensive ways to get radiant skin at home
Beauty Tips 4 simple ways to nourish your hair at home

Top Videos

1 Beauty Tips 3 Homemade remedies for oily skinbullet
2 Masturbation Health risk of excessive masturbationbullet
3 Check This Out Each Birth Month With Their Different Color and Meaningbullet
4 Hair Tips Simple home remedy to get rid of dandruffbullet
5 Beauty Tips 5 foods that gives you an even skin tonebullet
6 Niceness Kills? Nicer people are more prone to developing this...bullet
7 Health 6 reasons why you should swap your workout with...bullet
8 Hair Growth Natural ways to stop hair from breaking this...bullet
9 Food 6 very poor food combinations we don't want to see...bullet

Beauty & Health

Four friends
Maternity Shoot Check out this Viral photos of 4 friends before and after motherhood
Besides education, health practitioners ran a series of tests such as blood sugar level, BMI, Hepatitis B and BP monitoring for participants.
In Kumasi Betway marks World Hypertension Day with health screening
The best leggings for every type of workout
Girl Smarts The best leggings for every type of workout
A random dude said pink looked 'so old' — So obviously she roasted him
Girl Smarts A random dude said pink looked 'so old' — So obviously she roasted him