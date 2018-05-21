Home > Lifestyle > Beauty and Health >

5 reasons why women should make water their best friend


Drinking enough water each and every day is the solution to all your biggest beauty problems and here is why.

We all know the health benefits of drinking more water

You will be amazed to know the plethora of beauty benefits it has to offer. Water is an inexpensive beauty booster. Drinking enough water each and every day is the solution to all your biggest beauty problems and here is why.

  • Water enhances your complexion by keeping it well hydrated and glistened. For soft and supple skin, drinking an adequate amount of water is more important than applying expensive creams that contain chemicals.

  • Drinking more water replenishes the skin tissue and increases its elasticity. Water helps to optimum skin moisture and deliver essential nutrients to the skin cells. This function of water helps to delay the appearance of signs of aging like wrinkles and fine lines.

  • Drinking enough water combats skin disorders like psoriasis, wrinkles, and eczema. It also increases the metabolic rate and improves the digestive system to flush out toxins from the body. This, in turn, gives you a healthy and glowing skin.

  • Staying hydrated makes your nails strong. By sipping on more water on a daily basis, you’ll promote nail growth and prevent dry, flaky cuticles.

  • Adequate H20 doesn’t just quench your thirst and keep you hydrated. It also promotes hair growth. Our hair is made up of one-quarter water, so when you do not drink adequate fluids your body conserves water for other vital organs which causes hair loss, thinning and breakage.

