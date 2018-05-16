How to reduce cellulite with coffee scrubs

news

Some women don’t wear shorts or bikini because of cellulite. It is a skin condition where free-floating fat cells lie just beneath the skin's surface.

Hormonal changes and a build-up of toxins and chemicals in the body, particularly in the fat cells, are the two most common causes of this condition. Billions of Ghana cedis are spent each year by women on cellulite reduction. However, one can easily get rid of cellulite at home with a scrub.

READ ALSO: 5 natural ways to lose weight

Coffee scrubs can be beneficial in reducing cellulite as well. The massage and exfoliation benefits skin by stimulating blood/lymph flow and the caffeine in the coffee has a tightening effect.

Ingredients

1/4 cup coffee grounds

3 tablespoons sugar or brown sugar

2-3 Tablespoons of melted coconut oil

READ ALSO: 4 easy ways to lose belly fat

Method

Combine the ingredients to create a paste-like consistency (note that it will harden if cooled if you are using unrefined coconut oil). Store in a glass jar.

Massage into skin for several minutes using firm pressure and wash as usual. Use 2-3 times a week. Results should be visible within a couple of weeks.