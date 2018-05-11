4 easy ways to lose belly fat

Belly fat is not just a problem because it can look bad
If you have a lot of excess fat around your waistline, then you should take some steps to get rid of it even if you're not very heavy overall.
Fortunately, there are a few proven strategies that have been shown to target the fat in the belly area more than other areas of the body.
Here are 4 evidence-based ways to lose belly fat.
Carb restriction is a very effective way to lose fat. Low-carb diets also lead to quick reduction in water weight which gives people near instant results. Just avoiding the refined carbs (sugar, candy, white bread, etc) should be sufficient, especially if you keep your protein intake high.
Exercise is important for various reasons. It is among the best things you can do if you want to live a long, healthy life and avoid disease. It is an effective way of getting rid of belly fats.
Don't eat sugar and avoid sugar-sweetened drinks. When you eat a lot of added sugar, the liver gets overloaded with fructose and is forced to turn it into fat.Aerobic exercise (like walking, running, swimming, etc) has been shown to cause major reductions in belly fat in numerous studies
Dietary fiber is mostly indigestible plant matter. It is often claimed that eating plenty of fiber can help with weight loss.