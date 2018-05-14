5 natural ways to lose weight

news

Feel like you have tried every diet under the sun but you can’t fit into your trousers?

It is important to adopt a healthy lifestyle if you want to lose weight. If you're trying to drop a few pounds fast, these tips will make it easy for you to lose the weight quickly.

Eat in front of mirrors and you’ll lose weight

One study found that eating in front of mirrors slashed the amount people ate by nearly one-third. Having to look yourself in the eye reflects back some of your own inner standards and goals, and reminds you of why you’re trying to lose weight in the first place.

Walk five minutes for at least every two hours

Set an alarm to alert you to take a brisk five-minute walk every two hours to stretch avoid back pain. Getting a break will make you less likely to reach for snacks out of antsiness.

Eat 90 percent of your meals at home

People who eat out a lot always ends up eating high-fat, high-calorie foods which are expensive too. Use four hours of your weekend to shop for groceries and cook for the week. You can also cook every evening after work.

Eat cereal for breakfast five days a week

Studies find that people who eat cereal for breakfast every day are significantly less likely to be obese.

Incorporate more fiber and calcium foods into your diet if you want to lose weight without intensive exercise.

Get most of your calories before noon

Studies find that the more you eat in the morning, the less you’ll eat in the evening.

And you have more opportunities to burn off those early-day calories than you do to burn off dinner calories. Just don’t make these healthy breakfast mistakes that can ruin your good intentions.