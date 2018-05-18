Home > Lifestyle > Beauty and Health >

How to use garlic and lemon to treat pimples


Most types of pimples form when dead skin cells, oils, or bacteria block a pore. Hard pimples, such as nodules or cysts, are often deeper and more inflamed.

  Published:
Garlic is an antiviral, antifungal, antiseptic and antioxidant agent that can help in the fast treatment of pimples. The sulfur in garlic also promotes quick healing of pimples.

Method

Cut a fresh garlic clove into two pieces.

Rub the garlic on the pimples and leave it for five minutes before washing the skin with lukewarm water.

Repeat the treatment several times a day.

Eating one raw garlic clove daily can also help purify your blood. But do not to eat too much raw garlic as it can upset the stomach.

  • Lemon

Another quick way to get rid of pimples is the use of lemon juice, which is rich in vitamin C. Lemon juice helps pimples dry up faster. Be sure to use fresh lemon juice and not bottled juice, which has preservatives. There are a couple of ways to apply this remedy.

Method

Dip a clean cotton swab in fresh lemon juice and apply it to the pimples before going to bed.

You can also mix one tablespoon of lemon juice with one teaspoon of cinnamon powder and put it on the pimples overnight. In the morning, wash the skin well with lukewarm water. However, this particular remedy is not suitable for those with sensitive skin.

