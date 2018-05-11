news

Like every ladies beauty practices, different and unique hair style is best when it appears effortless.

The technique,hair beauty requires the service of top notch hair saloons and expensive hair brands to make the very laudible hair statement. For celebrities, the efforts put in achieving this is must be enormous before you end up being the subject matter of many style critics. The results? Why, that enviable air of insouciance, of course.

Pulse.com.gh brings you 5 of the best celebrity hair transformations of the week we love.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.