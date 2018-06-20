How to get rid of cavities at home

news

Dental cavities, or caries, are tiny holes in the hard surface of the teeth. They are caused by bacteria on the surface of teeth creating acid out of sugar.

According to research, cavities are mostly caused by lack of Vitamin D. Other risk factors for cavities include:

Frequent snacking on sugary foods or drinks, like soda, cereals, and ice cream.

Heartburn (due to acid)

Inadequate cleaning of teeth

Bedtime infant feeding

Garlic & Salt

Method

Crush a clove of garlic and mix it in a pinch of salt.

Now apply this to your affected tooth and in no time the pain will fade away.

Use it regularly and see how your corrupted tooth heals in no time.

Cloves

Ingredients

3 drops of clove oil,

½ a tsp. of honey

2-3 drops of sesame oil.

Method

Dab the mixture in cotton and press to the affected area for a few minutes and repeat. It should heal within a few days.

Salt Water Rinse

Add salt to warm water and use it to rinse your mouth for 10 minutes.

Repeat this process, thrice a day and pain plus decay will subside.