Refreshing cooling vegetable, cucumber which contains 95% water is not just for eating. Cucumber extracts contain many potent antioxidants and anti-inflammatory nutrients.

Cucumber provides important benefits for skin including lightening, brightening, hydrating and toning. You can use it as a toner for oily skin and as a moisturizer for dry skin.

Ingredients

1/2 cucumber

1 tablespoon ground oatmeal

1 tablespoon honey

Directions

Puree 1/2 a cucumber in a blender or food processor. Add it to a small mixing bowl.

Stir in the rest of the ingredients well.

Using clean fingertips, gently massage the mixture onto your face in a circular motion.

Let it sit for 10 to 15 minutes.

When the time is up, rinse off the face mask with cold water. Pat dry with a clean towel.