Cucumber extracts contain many potent antioxidants and anti-inflammatory nutrients
Cucumber provides important benefits for skin including lightening, brightening, hydrating and toning. You can use it as a toner for oily skin and as a moisturizer for dry skin.
READ ALSO: 5 simple ways to lose arm fat at home
Ingredients
1/2 cucumber
1 tablespoon ground oatmeal
1 tablespoon honey
READ ALSO: 3 home remedies for oily skin
Directions
Puree 1/2 a cucumber in a blender or food processor. Add it to a small mixing bowl.
Stir in the rest of the ingredients well.
Using clean fingertips, gently massage the mixture onto your face in a circular motion.
Let it sit for 10 to 15 minutes.
When the time is up, rinse off the face mask with cold water. Pat dry with a clean towel.