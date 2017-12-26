Pulse List :  5 thoughtful gifts for him on Boxing Day that will make him sacrifice for love in 2018

news

Finding a truly unique 2017 Christmas gift can be a challenge.

Sometimes, it is not just about what’s hot and new, you should get him gifts that he will use every day and think about you.

This holiday, give him a gift that touches his tender heart and he will forever love you.

Oral sex candy

If you are a fan of oral sex, blow his mind with this present. This exploding fruity candy should be reserved for special occasions such as makeup sex, anniversaries, promotions, birthdays and quickies. Made with real sugar, no sugar substitutes, so it's not recommended for vaginal oral sex.

Lubricants

Lubricants help decrease painful friction in the vagina. It also enhances sexual arousal by stimulating the flow of blood to the vulva, which encourages your body to create some of its own lube. Lubricate her ‘palace’ more sexual pleasure and an easier route to orgasm.

Edible undies

Looking for a way to heat things up in the bedroom? Have you tried edible lingerie? If you’re feeling daring and want to sweeten things up in the romance department, give our yummy lingerie a try. They bring new meaning to the phrase, “love bite.”

Deodorants

It’s really advisable to switch up your deodorants brands every 6 months to prevent resistance. There are different options such as antiperspirant, gel or stick, white or clear so I recommend you buy one of each type and package it nicely for him.

Shoe polish kit

Even the ordinary man who has lower fashion sense tries to look presentable and attractive to the opposite sex.

Shoes are a staple in any wardrobe that is also more prone to scuffing and general wear-and-tear as a result of their function. The durability of the shoes depends on how it used, kept and maintained. Get your bae, a shoe shine kits to make cleaning, buffing, and polishing easy for him every day.