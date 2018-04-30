This is the best self tanning lotion recipe ever

news

Everybody loves adding cocoa products to their diet because it’s loaded with all the essential nutrients for healthy growth.

The superfood also has amazing beauty benefits that we want to highlight in this article.

Studies show that applying raw cacao offers a lot of the same benefits as eating it. The high levels of antioxidants protect and repair the skin from damage and premature aging.

And as a potent anti-inflammatory, it soothes redness and blemishes, improving the skin’s complexion. The natural oil derived from the cacao seed, also known as cacao butter, contains healthy omega-6 fatty acids for a healthy dose of skin soothing rejuvenation. While an increase in circulation stimulates new blood flow to the surface of the skin, keeping it healthy and glowing.

If you want to save money and avoid commercial sunless tanning products, try this homemade sunless tanning recipe for flawless skin.

Ingredients:

Unscented white lotion

100% pure cocoa powder

Instructions:

Start out by combining 1/2 cup of unscented white lotion in a bowl with 1/3 cup of pure cocoa powder.

Mix with a fork. Make sure to break up any clumps and blend well.

Adjust the recipe to match your desired color. The lotion will appear darker in the bowl than it will on your skin. Keep adding a little bit of cocoa powder at a time until you reach your desired shade.

Smooth the tanning lotion over your entire body evenly.

Apply daily for a gradual deep tan.