5 reasons why tomatoes is good for your skin


5 reasons why tomatoes is good for your skin

There are many benefits of tomato for face and hair care.

  • Published:
Importance of apply tomatoes on your face

Importance of apply tomatoes on your face

(Tomis Colour Pavilion)
Kitchen ingredient, tomatoes used for different cuisines across the world is a treasure trove of amazing beauty benefits waiting to be tapped.

Tomatoes are very good for skin as well as hair health. You can use its juice or pulp for flawless skin and long lustrous hair without any side effects as compared to other products on the market.

READ ALSO: How to fade away acne scars with green tea

  • Treat open pores

Add four drops of tomato juice to 1 tablespoon of water and apply it on your face with the help of a cotton ball.

Gently massage your skin with this mixture and leave it on for 15 minutes. Regular application of this will shrink the pore size.

  • Glowing skin

Applying tomato juice or rubbing tomato halves on the skin evens out the skin and revives the glow giving you a healthy looking skin. It contains a high amount of Vitamin C, which is known to brighten skin.

READ ALSO: 3 homemade treatment for healthy and shiny hair

  • Prevent signs of aging

Tomatoes and its products enable the skin to absorb oxygen and prevent the signs of aging. It provides an amazing natural skin treatment that can make the skin look younger and healthy with less effort.

  • Act as a natural sunscreen

According to various studies, tomato contains an antioxidant called lycopene which acts as a natural sunscreen. This provides the skin protection from harsh UV rays.

READ ALSO:5 foods to eat when you have menstrual cramps

  • Act as a stress reliever

Tomato extract is often used in luxurious body massage oils to combat visible sign of stress on the skin. Tomato extract is also used in eye creams, which, along with other essential ingredients, leaves the eyes looking fresh and revitalized.

