How to fade away acne scars with green tea

Green tea has lots of health benefits but before you discard the used green tea bag, think twice because it promotes healthy and youthful-looking skin.

When mixed with lemon, green tea fades away acne scars because it contains powerful antioxidants for skin nourishment and offers natural UV protection.

Lemon is also a natural astringent which helps tighten skin & shrink large pores hence getting rid of excess oily skin which causes acne. Its anti-bacterial properties will help keep skin clean and stave off acne-causing germs.

Ingredients

1 tablespoon green tea

½ teaspoon lemon juice

Method

In a small bowl, add 1 teaspoon of lemon juice and just a squeeze of lemon.

Mix this up well. Dip a clean cotton pad/ball into the mixture and dab gentle onto your face.

When the mask is dry, use another cotton ball to pat on another layer of the mixture and let dry for three minutes.

Repeat the procedure until all of the face mask mixture is done.

Let the final coat of the face mask settle for about 5 minutes.

Rinse off with tepid to cold water and pat dry. Moisturize with a little coconut oil/ shea butter if needed.