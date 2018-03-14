5 easy ways to treat painful hemorrhoid

news

Piles or Hemorrhoids develop when veins in the rectum and in the anus become swollen.

One of the most common causes of hemorrhoids is diarrhea and constipation. Other causes include aging, pregnancy, a diet that is high in refined and processed food and intercourse. The patient experiences severe pain while passing stool., itchiness, and bleeding. The condition needs to be treated as soon as possible.

Here are 5 simple ways to get rid of those painful little knots that are making life uncomfortable for you.

Healthy eating

People suffering from piles must a diet that is high in fibers. The fiber in the diet prevents constipation and the formation of hemorrhoids. Try adding okra, beetroots, papaya, spinach, and oatmeal to your diet.

Exercise

The health benefits of regular exercise are hard to ignore. It lowers the risk of certain diseases including piles. No matter how busy your schedule is, always find time to exercise or engage in fun activities with your family. Harvard Health suggests 20 to 30 minutes a day of moderate aerobic exercise, like taking a brisk walk, to stimulate your bowels and keep you regular.

Drink more water

Did you know the drinking too much alcohol can actually cause hemorrhoids?

Stay hydrated by drinking more clean water. Water makes up about 75% of a healthy poop. Keeping hydrated helps your stool stay soft and, it also prevents constipation.

Empty your bowels at least twice a day

Eating more fiber and drinking more fluid is not enough to prevent hemorrhoids. Whenever you feel like using the toilet don’t hesitate unless the place is not hygiene.

Holding your poo for too long can make it go hard and dry inside your bowels, according to Cleveland Clinic. This is because your intestines leach water from stool, and if it sits there long enough, poop shrivels and is harder to push out.

Be careful when it comes to laxatives

As far as laxatives go, always buy osmotic laxatives. They simply increase the amount of water in the gut and reduce constipation.