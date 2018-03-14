Home > Lifestyle > Beauty and Health >

5 easy ways to treat painful hemorrhoid


Health Tips 5 easy ways to treat painful hemorrhoid

One of the simplest ways to prevent hemorrhoids is visit the washroom when nature calls.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Piles or Hemorrhoids develop when veins in the rectum and in the anus become swollen.

One of the most common causes of hemorrhoids is diarrhea and constipation. Other causes include aging, pregnancy, a diet that is high in refined and processed food and intercourse. The patient experiences severe pain while passing stool., itchiness, and bleeding. The condition needs to be treated as soon as possible.

Here are 5 simple ways to get rid of those painful little knots that are making life uncomfortable for you.

READ ALSO: 4 natural ways get soft palms

  • Healthy eating

People suffering from piles must a diet that is high in fibers. The fiber in the diet prevents constipation and the formation of hemorrhoids. Try adding okra, beetroots, papaya, spinach, and oatmeal to your diet.

  • Exercise

The health benefits of regular exercise are hard to ignore. It lowers the risk of certain diseases including piles. No matter how busy your schedule is, always find time to exercise or engage in fun activities with your family. Harvard Health suggests 20 to 30 minutes a day of moderate aerobic exercise, like taking a brisk walk, to stimulate your bowels and keep you regular.

  • Drink more water

Did you know the drinking too much alcohol can actually cause hemorrhoids?

Stay hydrated by drinking more clean water. Water makes up about 75% of a healthy poop. Keeping hydrated helps your stool stay soft and, it also prevents constipation.

READ ALSO: 6 foods you need to start eating if you want to gain weight

  • Empty your bowels at least twice a day

Eating more fiber and drinking more fluid is not enough to prevent hemorrhoids. Whenever you feel like using the toilet don’t hesitate unless the place is not hygiene.

Holding your poo for too long can make it go hard and dry inside your bowels, according to Cleveland Clinic. This is because your intestines leach water from stool, and if it sits there long enough, poop shrivels and is harder to push out.

  • Be careful when it comes to laxatives

As far as laxatives go, always buy osmotic laxatives.  They simply increase the amount of water in the gut and reduce constipation.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Health Tips: 5 foods to eat when you have menstrual cramps Health Tips 5 foods to eat when you have menstrual cramps
Home Remedies: How to treat acne with lime Home Remedies How to treat acne with lime
Beauty Tips: 4 natural ways Ghanaian women can regrow hair on their bald head Beauty Tips 4 natural ways Ghanaian women can regrow hair on their bald head
Beauty Tips: 4 natural ways get soft palms Beauty Tips 4 natural ways get soft palms
Ghana-based Skincare Brand ‘Nokware’ wins Harvard Business School Africa Business Conference Competition Ghana-based Skincare Brand ‘Nokware’ wins Harvard Business School Africa Business Conference Competition
Hunk In The Making: 5 smart ways to build muscles faster Hunk In The Making 5 smart ways to build muscles faster

Recommended Videos

Beauty Academy: How To Do Proper Contouring Beauty Academy How To Do Proper Contouring
Kidney Health: 5 Common Habits That Harm Your Kidneys You Did Not Know Of Kidney Health 5 Common Habits That Harm Your Kidneys You Did Not Know Of
Beauty Academy: These Are The DO's Of Make-Up Beauty Academy These Are The DO's Of Make-Up



Top Articles

1 Hunk In The Making 5 smart ways to build muscles fasterbullet
2 World's Kidney Day 7 common habits that harm your Kidneys you did not...bullet
3 Beauty tips How to use egg whites to treat acne at homebullet
4 Beauty Tips 4 natural ways Ghanaian women can regrow hair on their...bullet
5 Botcho cream review Does botcho cream have any side effects?bullet
6 Beauty Tips 4 natural ways get soft palmsbullet
7 Home Remedies How to treat acne with limebullet
8 Botcho Cream Review All you need to know about Botcho creambullet
9 Beauty Tips 3 reasons why you should apply lime juice on...bullet
10 Beauty Tips 6 simple ways to get slim waist without...bullet

Related Articles

Health Tips 5 foods to eat when you have menstrual cramps
Home Remedies How to treat acne with lime
Beauty Tips 4 natural ways Ghanaian women can regrow hair on their bald head
Beauty Tips 4 natural ways get soft palms
Ghana-based Skincare Brand ‘Nokware’ wins Harvard Business School Africa Business Conference Competition
Hunk In The Making 5 smart ways to build muscles faster
World's Kidney Day 7 common habits that harm your Kidneys you did not know off
Beauty Tips 6 foods you need to start eating if you want to gain weight
Health Walk Mamedia hits Kumasi with Independence Day Walk for life
Weird Facts 5 strange beauty standards around the world that will scare you

Top Videos

1 Masturbation Health risk of excessive masturbationbullet
2 Beauty Tips 3 Homemade remedies for oily skinbullet
3 Check This Out Each Birth Month With Their Different Color and Meaningbullet
4 Beauty Tips 5 foods that gives you an even skin tonebullet
5 Health Tips 7 simple ways to beat your sugar cravingsbullet
6 Health Gross reasons why you should finally stop biting your nailsbullet
7 Hair Growth Natural ways to stop hair from breaking this...bullet
8 Niceness Kills? Nicer people are more prone to developing...bullet
9 Food 6 very poor food combinations we don't want to see...bullet
10 Health Tips 8 real reasons why you're not losing weightbullet

Beauty & Health

synergy eye cream
Girl Smarts Should you be putting on eye cream both morning and night?
Beef
Beauty Tips 6 foods you need to start eating if you want to gain weight
Health Walk Mamedia hits Kumasi with Independence Day Walk for life
Strange beauty standards around the world that will scare you
Weird Facts 5 strange beauty standards around the world that will scare you