5 foods to eat when you have menstrual cramps

Do you suffer from painful menstrual cramps? Did you know that small dietary tweaks can make a huge difference when it comes to easing the menstrual pain?

Revamp your diet plan by incorporating the foods listed below to ease the pain.

Ginger

Take it from us. Fresh ginger tea may help to ease painful abdominal cramping. To make ginger tea, peel a thumb-sized piece of root ginger, slice, and steep in hot water with a slice of lemon for 5 minutes.

Salmon

Omega-3 fatty acids decrease inflammation and pain associated with menstrual cycles and can be obtained by eating two to three servings of cold-water fish. Salmon and sardines are all good sources.

Dark chocolate

Eating too much sugar at this time of the month isn’t a great idea but you can try dark chocolate to satisfy your sugar cravings and ease your pain because it is a rich source of magnesium.

Avocado, eggs, liver, and almonds are also rich in vitamin E, so up your intake of these foods in the lead up to your period.

Spinach

When it comes to foods that help ward off menstrual cramps, it’s hard to beat spinach. It an excellent health food and an important vegetable for women who suffer from painful menses.

It provides an ample supply of many nutrients that have been shown to fight menstrual cramps, including vitamin E, vitamin B6, and magnesium.

Oats

A bowl of oatmeal a day keeps the period cramps away.Oats are loaded with the anti-cramping mineral magnesium. They are also one of the best sources of dietary zinc for women who suffer from painful periods. Before eating oats, it is advisable to soak them for several hours.

Untreated oats, like other grains, contain phytic acid which can block the absorption of calcium, zinc, and magnesium in the intestines. Soaking allows enzymes to break down and neutralize phytic acid and thus improve the nutritional value of oats.