Home > Lifestyle > Beauty and Health >

4 natural ways to regrow hair on your bald head


Beauty Tips 4 natural ways Ghanaian women can regrow hair on their bald head

Using natural way makes your hair follicles stronger, reduce hair fall and stimulate hair growth.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Beautiful woman play

Beautiful woman

(Youtube)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Due to the difficulty in getting the right hair products which contain natural ingredients to buy is  causing most women to have a bald frontal hairline.

Most products on the market contain chemicals which have adverse side effects.

To be on the safer side, try using these inexpensive and natural means to regrow your hair.

  • Onion

Most people don’t like to use onion because of its pungent smell. However, it is loaded with antibacterial and antifungal properties that help to restore lost nutrients to your scalp. It is also rich in sulfur, which is known to minimize breakage and thinning.

Massage the onion juice on the receding hairline and scalp. Leave it on for an hour. Rinse it clean with a mild shampoo.

READ ALSO:6 foods you need to start eating if you want to gain weight

  • Olive Oil

Super packed with antioxidants and vitamin E, olive oil used for many culinary purposes is also good for your hair. Olive oil rejuvenates and strengthens your hair when you apply heat to it.

Take a tablespoon of olive oil, add a teaspoon of cinnamon powder and a tablespoon of honey. Massage it onto the balding spot. Let it sit for 20 to 30 minutes. Rinse the Ayurvedic remedy for receding hairline with a mild shampoo.

  • Black Pepper

Black pepper makes every meal taste better and it also stimulates blood flow, which in turn promotes new hair follicle growth.  Regular use of black pepper decreases shedding and also works as a scalp detox.

Grind a few peppercorns into a smooth paste by adding a few drops of lemon juice. Apply it to the balding spot. Wait till it dries and then rinse.

READ ALSO: How to fade acne scars with honey face mask

  • Aloe vera

 Aloe vera has been used for a host of purposes and scientists keep discovering its new benefits with each passing day. It’s relevant to the beauty world can’t be underestimated.

This natural gel is great in helping to fight hair loss. Applying a quarter copy of aloe vera on your scalp weekly will help reduce dandruff and hair loss.

Apply aloe vera on the affected areas for fifteen minutes at a time and then rinse it with warm water.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Beauty Tips: 4 natural ways get soft palms Beauty Tips 4 natural ways get soft palms
Ghana-based Skincare Brand ‘Nokware’ wins Harvard Business School Africa Business Conference Competition Ghana-based Skincare Brand ‘Nokware’ wins Harvard Business School Africa Business Conference Competition
Hunk In The Making: 5 smart ways to build muscles faster Hunk In The Making 5 smart ways to build muscles faster
Girl Smarts: Should you be putting on eye cream both morning and night? Girl Smarts Should you be putting on eye cream both morning and night?
World's Kidney Day: 7 common habits that harm your Kidneys you did not know off World's Kidney Day 7 common habits that harm your Kidneys you did not know off
Beauty Tips: 6 foods you need to start eating if you want to gain weight Beauty Tips 6 foods you need to start eating if you want to gain weight

Recommended Videos

Kidney Health: 5 Common Habits That Harm Your Kidneys You Did Not Know Of Kidney Health 5 Common Habits That Harm Your Kidneys You Did Not Know Of
Beauty Academy: These Are The DO's Of Make-Up Beauty Academy These Are The DO's Of Make-Up
Lifestyle: 4 Reasons Why You Have Acne Lifestyle 4 Reasons Why You Have Acne



Top Articles

1 Hunk In The Making 5 smart ways to build muscles fasterbullet
2 World's Kidney Day 7 common habits that harm your Kidneys you did not...bullet
3 Beauty tips How to use egg whites to treat acne at homebullet
4 Botcho cream review Does botcho cream have any side effects?bullet
5 Botcho Cream Review All you need to know about Botcho creambullet
6 Beauty Tips 3 reasons why you should apply lime juice on your facebullet
7 Pregnancy Tips 5 weird signs you are pregnantbullet
8 Beauty Tips 4 natural ways get soft palmsbullet
9 Ghana-based Skincare Brand ‘Nokware’ wins Harvard...bullet
10 Fertility Tips 5 herbs and spices to help you get...bullet

Top Videos

1 Food 6 very poor food combinations we don't want to see in 2018bullet
2 Masturbation Health risk of excessive masturbationbullet
3 Niceness Kills? Nicer people are more prone to developing this...bullet
4 Beauty Tips 5 foods that gives you an even skin tonebullet
5 Hair Growth Natural ways to stop hair from breaking this harmattanbullet
6 Hair Tips Simple home remedy to get rid of dandruffbullet
7 Check This Out Each Birth Month With Their Different Color...bullet
8 Health Tips 7 simple ways to beat your sugar cravingsbullet
9 Health Gross reasons why you should finally stop biting...bullet
10 Health Tips 8 real reasons why you're not losing weightbullet

Beauty & Health

Health Walk Mamedia hits Kumasi with Independence Day Walk for life
Strange beauty standards around the world that will scare you
Weird Facts 5 strange beauty standards around the world that will scare you
Tips to increase your sperm count naturally
Health Tips 5 tips to increase your sperm count naturally
'I've been getting Brazilian waxes for 15 years — here's why'
Girl Smarts 'I've been getting Brazilian waxes for 15 years — here's why'