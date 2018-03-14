Home > Lifestyle > Beauty and Health >

3 best homemade treatment for healthy and shiny hair


3 homemade treatment for healthy and shiny hair

Try these all-natural hair treatment methods at home to enhance your natural beauty.

  Published:
Victoria Michaels play

Victoria Michaels
  • For an itchy scalp

The best kitchen ingredient to fight flakes is lemon. The citrus fruit is versatile with its numerous benefits and uses. Lemons are richest sources of vitamin C that help in making hair stronger and longer.

The acidic property of lemon gently cleans away accumulated dust, dead cells and other unwanted deposits from scalp and hair.

Method

Mix 2 Tbsp fresh lemon juice, 2 Tbsp olive oil and 2 Tbsp water, and massage into damp scalp.

Let mixture sit for 20 minutes, then rinse and shampoo hair. Treatment can be applied every other week.

  • For frizzy hair

Avocado is a wonderful fruit bombarded with many health and beauty benefits.  It contains vitamins A, B6, D, and E, and minerals like copper and iron which help it nourish your hair and scalp.

Method

Mash up half an avocado and combine with 1 to 2 tablespoon of a hydrating ingredient, like sour cream, egg yolks or mayonnaise.

Smear the mixture all over your hair and scalp.

Let sit for 15 minutes before rinsing with water.

Treatment can be applied every two weeks.

  • For dull hair

Yogurt contains proteins that turn dry, brittle and damaged hair into the soft and shiny hair. Lactic acid gently strips away dirt while the milk fat moisturizes

Method

Massage 1/2 cup sour cream or plain yogurt into damp hair and let sit for 20 minutes.

Rinse with warm water, followed by cool water, then shampoo hair as you normally would.

Treatment can be applied every other week.

