Ingredients

1 egg white

¼ ripe avocado

1 teaspoon yogurt

Method

Using a fork, mash the avocado until it turns into a lump-free paste.

Add the egg white and yogurt and mix well.

Apply a thick coat of the mixture onto your face with clean fingers and sit for about 15 minutes.

Wash off the mask with lukewarm water when the time is up, and pat your face dry with a towel. Enjoy the look of your moisturized skin!