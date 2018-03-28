Home > Lifestyle > Beauty and Health >

2 banana face mask recipes for beautiful skin


Beauty Tips 2 banana face mask recipes for beautiful skin

Banana contains some vitamins and minerals that make it an incredible beauty fix.

  • Published:
Woman applying banana face mask play

Woman applying banana face mask
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

  • Pimple-Fighting banana face mask

Ingredients:

1 small ripe banana

½ tsp powdered turmeric

½ tsp baking soda

READ ALSO: 5 reasons why tomatoes is good for your skin

Method:

Add all the ingredients in a small bowl. Mash the banana and add the other ingredients.

Add water when you feel the mixture is too thick.

Apply the mask with clean fingers and leave the mask on for 10- 15 minutes.

Wash off with warm water. After pat, your face dry with a clean towel, make sure you moisturize your face to prevent your sebaceous glands from going into overdrive to make up for the lack of oils.

  • Wrinkle removing banana face mask

Ingredients:

1 medium-sized ripe banana

1 tsp orange juice

1 tsp thick yogurt

READ ALSO: How to fade away acne scars with green tea

Method:

Combine all the ingredients in a bowl and use a fork to make a lump-free paste.

Using clean fingers, apply the mask to your face for 60 seconds.

Then reapply a thick coat of the mask onto your face and lie down for 15 mins. Wash out your face with cold water to keep your pores tight.

Moisturize your face.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Beauty Tips: 10 amazing uses of Vaseline every woman should know of Beauty Tips 10 amazing uses of Vaseline every woman should know of
Health Tips: 7 early warning signs of diabetes you should not ignore Health Tips 7 early warning signs of diabetes you should not ignore
Really? Study says being too handsome can harm a man's career Really? Study says being too handsome can harm a man's career
Beauty Tips: 5 reasons why tomatoes is good for your skin Beauty Tips 5 reasons why tomatoes is good for your skin
Natural Remedy: How to whiten the teeth with charcoal Natural Remedy How to whiten the teeth with charcoal
Home Remedy: How to remove dandruff with baking soda Home Remedy How to remove dandruff with baking soda

Recommended Videos

Beauty Academy: How To Apply Glitter Eye Shadow Beauty Academy How To Apply Glitter Eye Shadow
Kidney Health: 5 Common Habits That Harm Your Kidneys You Did Not Know Of Kidney Health 5 Common Habits That Harm Your Kidneys You Did Not Know Of
Beauty Academy: These Are The DO's Of Make-Up Beauty Academy These Are The DO's Of Make-Up



Top Articles

1 Health Tips 7 early warning signs of diabetes you should not ignorebullet
2 Beauty Tips 5 reasons why tomatoes is good for your skinbullet
3 Really? Study says being too handsome can harm a man's careerbullet
4 Hunk In The Making 5 smart ways to build muscles fasterbullet
5 Natural Remedy How to whiten the teeth with charcoalbullet
6 Botcho Cream Review All you need to know about Botcho creambullet
7 Male contraceptive that blocks sperm from leaving the penis...bullet
8 Beauty Tips 4 reasons why men should use shea butter on skinbullet
9 Botcho cream review Does botcho cream have any side effects?bullet
10 Life Hacks 6 things you do that could shorten your...bullet

Related Articles

Health Tips 7 early warning signs of diabetes you should not ignore
Really? Study says being too handsome can harm a man's career
Beauty Tips 5 reasons why tomatoes is good for your skin
Natural Remedy How to whiten the teeth with charcoal
Home Remedy How to remove dandruff with baking soda
World Water Day 5 things about water you probably didn't know about
Pulse Wedding 7 bridal makeup inspiration for your big day
Beauty Tips 4 natural ways Ghanaian women can regrow hair on their bald head

Top Videos

1 Masturbation Health risk of excessive masturbationbullet
2 Hair Growth Natural ways to stop hair from breaking this harmattanbullet
3 Beauty Tips 5 foods that gives you an even skin tonebullet
4 Hair Tips Simple home remedy to get rid of dandruffbullet
5 Check This Out Each Birth Month With Their Different Color and...bullet
6 Health 6 reasons why you should swap your workout with basketballbullet
7 Healthy living 5 silent signs you’re not taking good care of...bullet
8 Beauty Tips 3 Homemade remedies for oily skinbullet
9 Niceness Kills? Nicer people are more prone to...bullet

Beauty & Health

5 things about water
World Water Day 5 things about water you probably didn't know about
Tiarra monet shows how to install your frontal without glue
Hair Goals How to install your frontal wig according to hair guru Tiarra
Natural witch hazel
Skincare Tips Why your skin will thank you for using witch hazel
7 bridal makeup inspiration for your big day
Pulse Wedding 7 bridal makeup inspiration for your big day