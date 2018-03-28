2 banana face mask recipes for beautiful skin

news

Pimple-Fighting banana face mask

Ingredients:

1 small ripe banana

½ tsp powdered turmeric

½ tsp baking soda

Method:

Add all the ingredients in a small bowl. Mash the banana and add the other ingredients.

Add water when you feel the mixture is too thick.

Apply the mask with clean fingers and leave the mask on for 10- 15 minutes.

Wash off with warm water. After pat, your face dry with a clean towel, make sure you moisturize your face to prevent your sebaceous glands from going into overdrive to make up for the lack of oils.

Wrinkle removing banana face mask

Ingredients:

1 medium-sized ripe banana

1 tsp orange juice

1 tsp thick yogurt

Method:

Combine all the ingredients in a bowl and use a fork to make a lump-free paste.

Using clean fingers, apply the mask to your face for 60 seconds.

Then reapply a thick coat of the mask onto your face and lie down for 15 mins. Wash out your face with cold water to keep your pores tight.

Moisturize your face.