Arts and Tourism Writers Association of Ghana inaugurated, new executive sworn in

The Arts and Tourism Writers Association of Ghana (ATWAG) has been inaugurated at a ceremony held at the Accra Tourism Information Centre (ATIC) on Friday 2nd March, 2018.

The programme was attended by arts and tourism writers, radio and TV personalities and dignitaries from the arts, tourism and related fields.

In a short speech before he would inaugurate the ATWAG executive committee, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Mr Akwasi Agyemang urged them to be bold in leading the group to achieve the objectives for which it was formed.

Also a past President of the Ghana Independent Broadcaster Association (GIBA), Mr Agyemang noted that there would be difficult times for such an association, but the executive should not give up.

There was also induction of the executive committee, which was elected on in December. The swearing of oath of office was led and administered by a judge of the Circuit Court, Her Honour Ruby Aryeetey.

The following people took the oath and were inducted into office as executive of ATWAG:

William Asiedu (Managing Editor, Daily Heritage Newspaper) – President

Francis Doku (General Manager, MG Digital Limited at Media General Group) – Vice President

Mic Yamoah (Flex newspaper) – Secretary

Frank Owusu (Hitz FM) – Treasurer

Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah (Attractivemustapha.com) – Organiser

Kwame Dadzie (Citi FM) – Public Relations Officer

David Mawuli (Pulse.com.gh) – Research Officer

Sandra Ankobiah (Broadcaster and Lawyer) – Legal Adviser

Makeba Boateng (Media and PR Practitioner) – Women’s Commissioner

The ATWAG Executive Committee has a four-year mandate to run the association after which elections will be held.

The President of the association, Mr William Asiedu, in his speech thanked the members for reposing trust in him and promised to work conscientiously towards the well-being of the association.

Nanabanyin Dadson, former Editor of Graphic Showbiz and chairman for the occasion expressed his joy at the formation of ATWAG and urged the executive and members to work with other allied associations and groups to meet the objectives for which it was formed.

Also present at the programme were ace music producer Fred Kyei Mensah, gospel artiste Dr. Wegeiwor Asewer, reps from the Ghana Tourism Federation (GHATOF) and a representative of the Rector of the Ghana Institute of Journalism.

The Arts and Tourism Writers Association of Ghana (ATWAG) is an association of Ghanaian arts writers/journalists and media workers. ATWAG seeks to promote arts, tourism and culture reporting in Ghana while developing the professional capacity and the welfare of its members.

ATWAG is also aimed at promoting co-operation and collaboration among its members and players.