Bisa Kdei becomes first celebrity to cover WatsUp Magazine

Hiplife musician Bisa Kdei has become the first Ghanaian celebrity to cover the maiden edition of WatsUp Magazine.
The “Brother Brother” hitmaker was unveiled as the cover personality during the launch of the magazine at Eddy’s Pizza in Osu, Accra on Wednesday, March 14, 2018.
Upon unveiling the magazine, elated Bisa Kdei expressed his gratitude to WatsUp TV management for honouring him on the maiden edition. He proceeded to perform his latest hits to the crowd gathered to witness the event.
The maiden edition also features some top local and international entertainers including Wizkid, DJ Mensah, King Promise, MzVee and many others.
WatsUp Magazine covers varieties of topics from events to gossips and entertainment scoop.