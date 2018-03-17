Bisa Kdei becomes first celebrity to cover WatsUp Magazine

news

Multiple award-winning Highlife musician, Ronald Kwaku Dei Appiah, popularly known in the showbiz circles as Bisa Kdei has become the first Ghanaian celebrity to take over the front-page of the maiden of WatsUp Magazine.

The “Brother Brother” hitmaker was unveiled as the cover personality during the launch of the magazine at Eddy’s Pizza in Osu, Accra on Wednesday, March 14, 2018.

Upon unveiling the magazine, elated Bisa Kdei expressed his gratitude to WatsUp TV management for honouring him on the maiden edition. He proceeded to perform his latest hits to the crowd gathered to witness the event.

The Chief Executive Officer of WatsUp TV , WatsUp Magazine , SHOB GROUP and 369 Live, Abd Traore told Pulse.com.gh that his decision to choose Bisa Kdei was influenced by his immense contributions to Ghana showbiz and across the shores of the country.

The maiden edition also features some top local and international entertainers including Wizkid, DJ Mensah, King Promise, MzVee and many others.

WatsUp Magazine covers varieties of topics from events to gossips and entertainment scoop.