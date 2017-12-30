Home > Lifestyle > Events >

Nonfally Speaking :  Ajeezay's comedy show sold-out (Photos)


Nonfally Speaking Ajeezay's comedy show sold-out (Photos)

It was a great show, if you missed it.

  Published:
play
Management, sponsors and fans of stand up comedian Ajeezay are scintillating with happiness and pride for putting up a sold-out event; Ajeezay Live Nonfally Speaking which took place at Kona club, Osu.

Many guests graced the occasion with their colourful presence. Fans and industry players should expect two major projects next year, 2018 from the Nonfa King. Thus, Nonfally speaking tour; High school and Tertiary edition.

Ajeezay's comedy show 'Nonfally Speaking' sold-out play Ajeezay's comedy show 'Nonfally Speaking' sold-out

 

According to the comedian, he expected a good turn out but his expectation was exceeded. Ajeezay was amazed at the fact that, the event wasn't hyped on radio nor TV, just social media hype. That tells his craft has been accepted and embraced by Ghanaians. Patrons wished for more; that got him emotional and he felt humbled and so honoured that gradually he has built a solid unique brand for himself. And the future looks bright.

READ MORE: 8 Ghanaian musicians who should have put in more work in 2017

Personalities from different sphere of showbiz showed up to support him. Acts like, CJ Biggerman, Kula, Don itchy, Ratty Ghana, Ephraim Ded Buddy , comedians; MJ The Comedian, Khemikal, Waris, Putogo, Foster Romanus, Nino & DKB erected spellbinding performance to wow patrons. The man of the moment himself “Ajeezay” slaughtered the event like Christmas fowl, he could never disappoint. Special guests includes; George Britton, Nii Atakora, Dee Jay Ashmen, Nana "Rofa " Kissi, Dem Tinz, Kesse, AJ Nelson, Fiifi Adinkra,  Epixode, Lord Paper,  JKD, Sheldon and David Mawuli.

play Ajeezay's comedy show 'Nonfally Speaking' sold-out

 

The Nonfa king would like to use this medium to appreciate his family, friends, bloggers, fellow comics, and all industry folks who made the event a graceful one.  There's no way he can live out his Nonfa family, he sincerely expresses his utmost gratitude to his Nonfa family and his supporters who have been there for him and still pushing the agenda. He's extremely happy he's making them proud.

Ajeezay Live Nonfally Speaking was a proud initiative of Xcess Entertainment & Blow Music Event,  powdered by Stepford Multimedia and Delmark Shea Butter.

