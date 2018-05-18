Home > Lifestyle > Events >

Pascal Amanfo joins Pastor Amoateng for Next Level Conference


Pascal Amanfo Movie director joins Pastor Amoateng for Next Level Conference

The filmmaker has been announced as one of the ministers to give a sermon at the 2018 Next Level Conference in Accra starting May 27 to June 3 this year.

Nigerian film director who is based in the Ghana, Pascal Amanfo after announcing that he is a man of God in 2015 is yet to speak at one of his biggest events.

The event expected to happen at the Power of Worship International church at Spintex Road aside Pascal Amanfo will have the three Amoateng brothers who are men of God also speaking at the week-long event.

Pastor Brian Amoateng together with his elder brothers, Pastor Daniel Amoateng, Prophet Sampson Amoateng will minister to patrons who will attend the Next Level Conference. Abena Brigidi is also named as the only female speaker for the Christian event starting on May 27.

The conference will witness performances from several top Ghanaian gospel musicians. The Sunday, May 27 to Thursday, May 31 shows start from 6 pm and Friday, June 1 to June 3 events also commences from 9 pm each day.

Prophet Daniel Amoateng, a civil engineer, author, philanthropist and a servant of God is the founder and leader of the Power of Worship International church located at the Spintex Road, basket bus stop in Accra.

