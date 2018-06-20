Photos from TV Africa's 'MTN Accra Newtown Sallahfest'

news

It was pump and pageantry as E-Style Production in collaboration with MTN and supported by TV Africa celebrated ED-IL- FITR to mark the end of the Muslim fasting month.

The celebration, dubbed MTN Accra Newtown Sallahfest was fully clad with a display of Muslim tradition as the men rode horses to display strength while the woman looked gracious in their traditional Islamic outfits.

In attendance on the night was General Secretary of National Council of Zongo Chiefs, Alhaji Naaba Sigiri, Chiefs of Greater Accra, Morsi & Mamprusi, Chief of Ghana, Bari Bari and Queen Mother of Hausa Community in Greater Accra, Hajia Hawa Meizongo.

Also, representing was Deputy Interior Minister, Hon. Henry Quartey, paramount chief of Yoruba’s in Ghana and the Nigerian High Commission.

Music stars Queen Amdalat Aweni Oniwaka and Jemila Umar Nagudu from Northern Nigeria performed alongside Ohemaa Dadao, Tino Gh, Miyaki, and StreetWise.

Accra Newtown Sallahfest is an annual festival celebration that is geared and focused on promoting development and unity among Zongo Community.