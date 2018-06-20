Photos from TV Africa's 'MTN Accra Newtown Sallahfest'

The celebration, dubbed MTN Accra Newtown Sallahfest was fully clad with a display of Muslim tradition as the men rode horses to display strength while the woman looked gracious in their traditional Islamic outfits.
In attendance on the night was General Secretary of National Council of Zongo Chiefs, Alhaji Naaba Sigiri, Chiefs of Greater Accra, Morsi & Mamprusi, Chief of Ghana, Bari Bari and Queen Mother of Hausa Community in Greater Accra, Hajia Hawa Meizongo.
Music stars Queen Amdalat Aweni Oniwaka and Jemila Umar Nagudu from Northern Nigeria performed alongside Ohemaa Dadao, Tino Gh, Miyaki, and StreetWise.
Accra Newtown Sallahfest is an annual festival celebration that is geared and focused on promoting development and unity among Zongo Community.