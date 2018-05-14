TV Africa celebrates mothers with maiden 'SUPA MOM'

news

Ghana's fastest growing television brand, TV Africa, on Saturday, May 12, 2018 held the maiden edition of its Mother's day special dubbed SUPA MOM.

The occasion witnessed fans, friends, hosts, celebrities pay respect to mothers in Ghana and across the globe.

Serving mothers to some exhilarating music was Gospel maestro, Chief SP, Kofi Sarpong, the energetic Pastor Kofy, Evangelist Agnes Opoku Aygemang and a host of others.

Hosts Nikki Samonas, Obuobia Darko-Opoku, Classy Judy, Aysha Papabi, Sika, Khadijat El_Alawa were not left out as thrilled and engaged the Supa Moms to a few activities.

According to GM, Content, Creation and Production the Supa Mom special was conceived to foster love between mothers and wards.