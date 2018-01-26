24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

news

New year comes with new brides and new wedding trends.

Every bride goes the extra mile to look radiant on her big day. They spend more of their savings on their effortless dresses, makeup and hairstyle to have an ethereal vibe for the auspicious day.

Here are style inspirations for couples who are ready to get married.

READ ALSO:Celebrity style crushes for the week

1.

2.

3.

READ ALSO: Here are 10 breathtaking photos of Benedicta Gafah’s boyfriend

4.

5.

6.

READ ALSO: Majeed Waris' wife flaunts baby bump in an elegant gown

7.

8.

9.

READ ALSO: Nana Akua Addo steps out in the most sizzling jumpsuit

10.