New year comes with new brides and new wedding trends.
Every bride goes the extra mile to look radiant on her big day. They spend more of their savings on their effortless dresses, makeup and hairstyle to have an ethereal vibe for the auspicious day.
Here are style inspirations for couples who are ready to get married.
READ ALSO:Celebrity style crushes for the week
1.
2.
3.
READ ALSO: Here are 10 breathtaking photos of Benedicta Gafah’s boyfriend
4.
5.
Gorgeous Vanessa Hair fixed and styled by @ani_nessa Make up by @mzl4wson Bride's outfit by @ezer_gh Bride's second dress - @sima_brew Bridesmaid's dress - @sima_brew Groom's suit - @josephabboud Hair bundles from @thelavishlabel & @ani_nessa Event design, coordination by @whitechalktheplanner Videography @iconicphotography_ Pictures by @niidjarbeng_lightville & @iconicphotography_ Dj @djamachi MC - Kabutey_my_mc #weloveghanaweddings
6.
READ ALSO: Majeed Waris' wife flaunts baby bump in an elegant gown
7.
8.
9.
READ ALSO: Nana Akua Addo steps out in the most sizzling jumpsuit
10.