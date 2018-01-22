Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

Nana Akua Addo steps out in the most sizzling jumpsuit


The Slay queen Nana Akua Addo steps out in the most sizzling jumpsuit

The style queen makes her first glam appearance in 2018 and you have to see it.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
LL.jpg play Nana Akua Addo steps out in the most sizzling jumpsuit (Nana Akua Addo )
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Can all the style toddlers take a bow , because the fashion icon just stepped in in the most stunning way ever in the world of fashion .

2018 definitely is going to witness some exquisite style moments as the style mama, Nana Akua Addo herself makes her debut glam appearance in style.  She looks so ready for this year’s style appearances like never before.

READ ALSO: Pulse Fashion Juliet Ibrahim looks ravishing in this dress

Last year, we witnessed the most thrilling red carpets moments that garnered massive attention even from the international media and all of these appearances were from the ‘Gh ish girl’, Nana Akua Addo.

LL2.jpg play Nana Akua Addo steps out in the most sizzling jumpsuit (Nana Akua Addo)

She makes the most promising fashion statement in a delectable body-hugging jumpsuit that carries the ‘You aren’t seen nothing’ message. She carries on her head stunning heavy dread locks as poses for the camera in her tinted shades.

READ ALSO: 10 elegant fascinator inspiration for every fashionable lady

The most unusual thing is eye candy around the chest are; the V-shape cleavage which obviously proves Nana Akua has cranked her sex appeal up a notch in her appearances. Let’s just say, ‘No turtle necks gowns in 2018’, beat it! We surely will not have enough of her style moments for 2018. This is to say, ‘Madam has arrived’.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Fashion: 10 male celebrities who look good in suits Fashion 10 male celebrities who look good in suits
Designers Call: Mercedes Benz African Fashion Festival 2018 opens designers application Designers Call Mercedes Benz African Fashion Festival 2018 opens designers application
Pulse Fashion: Sarkodie nailed his look at the Sound City MVP Awards Pulse Fashion Sarkodie nailed his look at the Sound City MVP Awards
Pulse Style: Outfit of the day - Joe Mettle Pulse Style Outfit of the day - Joe Mettle
Photos: 10 elegant fascinator inspiration for every fashionable lady Photos 10 elegant fascinator inspiration for every fashionable lady
Pulse Fashion: Juliet Ibrahim looks ravishing in this dress Pulse Fashion Juliet Ibrahim looks ravishing in this dress

Recommended Videos

Pulse List: 7 most stylish female celebrities of 2017 Pulse List 7 most stylish female celebrities of 2017
Pulse list: Top 5 best male dressed Ghanaian celebs of 2017 Pulse list Top 5 best male dressed Ghanaian celebs of 2017
Pulse List: Best dressed Ghanaian couples for 2017 Pulse List Best dressed Ghanaian couples for 2017



Top Articles

1 Photos 7 stylish outfits you can wear to a funeralbullet
2 Pulse Style Outfit of the day - Joe Mettlebullet
3 Designers Call Mercedes Benz African Fashion Festival 2018 opens...bullet
4 Wedding Style Top 5 fashion rules for every groom must knowbullet
5 Photos 10 fashion ideas every pregnant woman needs to look stylishbullet
6 Pulse Style Joselyn Dumas flaunts her gorgeous physique in...bullet
7 Photos 10 elegant fascinator inspiration for every...bullet
8 The Slay queen Nana Akua Addo steps out in the most...bullet
9 Pulse Fashion Juliet Ibrahim looks ravishing in this dressbullet
10 Photos 15 funky haircuts inspirations the Ghanaian...bullet

Top Videos

1 Pulse List 7 most stylish female celebrities of 2017bullet
2 Fashion Times Moesha has broken the internet with her African print wearsbullet
3 Pulse List Best dressed Ghanaian couples for 2017bullet
4 Pulse List Top 10 most stylish female celebrities of 2017bullet
5 Pulse list Top 5 best male dressed Ghanaian celebs of 2017bullet

Fashion

mama 3.jpg
Michelle Obama Former first lady pictured rocking white bikini & cut-off shorts
mtk teaser.jpeg
Men Style 10 fashion mistakes every man must desist from in 2018
SSSSSS.jpg
Bhim Nation 10 photos which prove Stonebwoy is more stylish than Shatta Wale
ZYLOFON 4.jpg
Pulse Style Zylofon Media's fashion icon, Sima Brew sizzles in her apparel as she gets unveiled