Men Style :  10 fashion mistakes every man must desist from in 2018


Men Style 10 fashion mistakes every man must desist from in 2018

Never be 'that guy' again with our definitive guide

  Published:
mtk teaser.jpeg play 10 fashion mistakes every man must desist from in 2018 (10 fashion mistakes every man must desist from in 2018)
It can be tough to develop your personal style as a young man.

The life of men advances faster than their wardrobe which makes it a bit of a challenge to keep up with style trends. This in-between stage can lead to some less than savory style choices. Most clothing options at this stage of life are either too mature or blatantly juvenile.

Pulse.com.gh brings you 10 fashion mistakes every man must desist from in 2018.

1. Not Knowing yourself

mtk.jfif play 10 fashion mistakes every man must desist from in 2018 (10 fashion mistakes every man must desist from in 2018)

Now this this the bedrock of the style errors most men make and that is dressing for trends and not dressing for your personality and what you feel comfortable in.

If you’re reading men’s high end style and fashion magazines and buying whatever is “on trend” or your letting your eccentric wife, girlfriend, mother or sister choose your clothes based on her tastes, then you will likely end up looking uncomfortable and lacking confidence on your date, job interview or business pitch.

2. Over or Under Dressing

mtk 1.jpg play 10 fashion mistakes every man must desist from in 2018 (10 fashion mistakes every man must desist from in 2018)

This is the commonest style mistakes many young men make;completely missing the formality mark.
For many, young adulthood is the first time we’re exposed to situations that widely vary in their level of formality.

This lack of experience may cause someone to wear an “interview suit” out to a laid-back dinner when trousers and a dress shirt would’ve been perfectly appropriate. It can also mean showing up to a straight-laced networking event in chinos and your best flannel shirt.

3. Squared toes shoes

mtk 2.jpg play 10 fashion mistakes every man must desist from in 2018 (10 fashion mistakes every man must desist from in 2018)

Square-toed shoes haven't been acceptable for a while now, and men are urged to stay away from them. They are clunky, awkward, and distracting, with a completely unflattering profile. Stick with your classic wing tips and Oxfords.

4. Wrong socks with a suit 

When you’re wearing a suit, match your sock color to your pants, not your shoes (for professional and formal occasions). This is the same as mismatching your suit pants to your jacket. If you’re wearing a navy suit with black shoes, reach for navy socks.

And when wearing a light suit, make sure the socks are darker than the suit but a shade or so lighter than the shoes. This rule of course can be broken if done deliberately for your style’s sake.

5.Not tucking in dress shirts

mtk 4.jpg play 10 fashion mistakes every man must desist from in 2018 (10 fashion mistakes every man must desist from in 2018)

If your dress shirt is long enough to cover your butt, it’s meant to be tucked in. The shirt is made longer so that when you sit down, with your shirt under your butt, your shirt doesn’t annoyingly lift out of your pants.

If you’re someone who hates tucking in at casual settings, than make sure the dress shirts you wear are tailored shorter to come just above the halfway point of your gluteus maximus.

6. Too much jewelry 

mtk 12.jpg play 10 fashion mistakes every man must desist from in 2018 (10 fashion mistakes every man must desist from in 2018)

All the jewelry a man needs are watches that will match different outfits, and a wedding ring if he’s married. If you’re young and you like necklaces, go for it.

But unless you’re a rock star, don’t go around wearing three rings, bracelets, and a bunch of necklaces at the same time. It looks tacky. Try and limit yourself to no more than three pieces of jewelry.

7.Too many patterns or statement pieces in an outfit

mtk 6.jpg play 10 fashion mistakes every man must desist from in 2018 (10 fashion mistakes every man must desist from in 2018)


A lot of men associate being stylish with wearing a statement outfit or wearing a ton of patterns. This is far from true and ends up making you looking ridiculous. A good rule of thumb is to choose only one item in your outfit that is a statement piece or has a pattern to ensure you look stylish and put together at all times.

8. Say 'NO' to white socks

mtk 7.jpg play 10 fashion mistakes every man must desist from in 2018 (10 fashion mistakes every man must desist from in 2018)

One of the commonest men’s style mistakes is wearing white socks with dress shoes. This is particularly offensive at work if you have a corporate or sales role, but should also not be done for any formal or smart casual occasions involving nice dress shoes. Just keep it safe and simple and go with black or navy socks.

9.Wearing short sleeved shirts with a tie to the office

mtk 8.jpg play 10 fashion mistakes every man must desist from in 2018 (10 fashion mistakes every man must desist from in 2018)

This is debatable because ideally, short sleeved shirts are classified as casual shirts but we see a lot of this in our “uniformed” offices such as restaurants, airlines etc. If you want to look like a school boy in the office then go for it. I’ll leave it at that

10.Showing us your underwear "SAGGING"

mtk 9.jpg play 10 fashion mistakes every man must desist from in 2018 (10 fashion mistakes every man must desist from in 2018)

You are probably in your teens or you are a teen at heart and sagging your pants is a sure show of swag. But before you adopt this trend unknowingly, please understand that the sagging swag started with western prisoners as they were not allowed to wear belts in prison because of hanging themselves/each other.

Now, if you read more on the sagging culture, you’ll find out that in prison sagging signifies that you were “owned” by another prisoner or are available to be “owned”.

