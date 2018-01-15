Home > Lifestyle > Fashion >

2018's style moments has officially commenced.


Pulse Fashion Juliet Ibrahim looks ravishing in this dress

The dress is believed to cost $ 6,950.00

NI.jpg play Juliet Ibrahim highlights her assets in a stunning dress  (Juliet Ibrahim )
Bow down spectators! 2018's style moments has officially commenced and Juliet Ibrahim just sparked it up .

Popular Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim, lit up the Sound City MVP 2018 Awards. The event which was held at the Eko Hotels in Nigeria, 12th January. She posted some fiery new images of her apparel for the night which looked completely ethereal.

NI 2.jpg play Juliet Ibrahim highlights her assets in a stunning dress  (Juliet Ibrahim )

 

The elaborate outfit which was by Nigeria’s renowned brand, Erica Moore is believed to have cost $ 6,950.00. The wine colored figure-hugging costume had dazzling crystal details across the dress which gave it the costume the debonair appeal.

NI.jpg play Juliet Ibrahim highlights her assets in a stunning dress  (Juliet Ibrahim )

Juliet went in for and edgy blonde hair to match her gorgeous look. Of course, accessorizing is not much needed with shimmering detailing of the costume. Her make-up was also just perfect for this look. The genius behind this appearance is Nigeria’s stylist extraordinaire, Swanky Jerry.

NI 3.jpg play Juliet Ibrahim highlights her assets in a stunning dress  (Juliet Ibrahim )

